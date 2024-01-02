72 hours into 2024 and Elon Musk is already having a terrible year

Elon Musk’s New Year’s hangover is showing some staying power. While 2024 is not even 48 hours old, the ride has already been a little bumpy for the world’s richest man.

Both Tesla and X/Twitter saw significant blows in the early hours of the year (starting with the final moments of 2023), with one losing its dominant position in its industry and the other being dismissed by one of the leading influencers in social media, just as reports emerged about its shrinking worth.

As 2023 wound to a close, YouTuber MrBeast rejected an appeal by Musk to post his incredibly popular videos to X, saying it made no financial sense.

“My videos cost millions to make, and even if they got a billion views on X, it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” he wrote in a Tweet replying to Musk on December 30.