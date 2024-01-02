Today’s top business headlines: Tesla dethroned, Apple downgraded, Mickey Mouse goes public

Tesla dethroned: China-based EV maker BYD surpassed Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric cars for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fast-growing company said it sold 525,409 battery-powered vehicles in the quarter, compared to Tesla’s 484,507. Tesla still sold more cars for the year at 1.8 million, although the figure was below earlier projections. Full story .

Mickey goes public: Creatives are already having a field day with their own interpretations of Mickey Mouse after the earliest version of the seminal Disney character—as he appears in the 1928 classic Steamboat Willie—entered the public domain. Full story.

Stocks wobble into the new year: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell during the first few trading minutes of 2024 only to bounce back. Tech giant Apple, meanwhile, was down more than 3% in early trading Tuesday after the company was downgraded by Barclays analyst Tim Long due to “lackluster” sales. Full story.

Bitcoin rally continues: The premier digital currency has again surged past $45,000 a coin as investors eagerly await a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission about the fate of a proposed spot Bitcoin ETF, which would be the first in the United States. Full story.