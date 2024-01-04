Why researchers are starting to pay closer attention to animals’ interactions with tech

BY Rebecca Heilweil4 minute read

Right under our noses, animals have developed their own relationship with human technology. Dogs are microchipped, monitored by home security robots, and trained not to bark with “autonomous” shock collars. The agriculture industry uses Fitbit devices to track livestock health. A few Big Ag firms have even deployed facial recognition-esque technology to identify individual cows. Wildlife in several major cities, including New York, are now regularly tracked with cameras, as well as temperature and motion sensors.

The BBC has an entire series, called Spy in the Wild, about how different animals, including sloths, dolphins, and monkeys, relate to robotic counterparts. (One arguably cruel plot point involved confusing a family of meerkats with an animatronic cobra complete with a slithering tongue and relatively convincing hiss). Those myriad interactions underscore that while humans are developing complicated, and in many ways harmful, relationships to inventions like computers, the internet, and artificial intelligence, the same is happening for animals. While animals certainly don’t use technology the way humans do, their lives could still be drastically transformed by it, in ways ranging from amusing to liberating to potentially dystopian. This is where the researchers behind a relatively new field called animal-computer interaction come in.

“The field as a whole is trying to understand what these natural user interfaces for animals look like,” says David Roberts, a North Carolina State University computer science professor who studies animal-computer interaction. “Because the asymmetries and differences in the communication abilities that we have—as human animals versus nonhuman animals—make onboarding and training for animals to use computers a pretty hard challenge.” The community of people focused on animal-computer interaction is still small. The main conference devoted to this area just celebrated its 10th anniversary—and only a handful of research institutes scattered across the world study the topic. Still, the breadth of challenges raised by animal use of technology may mean the field deserves far more focus than it receives. Consider that tech isn’t showing up just in our homes but also in zoos, in agricultural settings, in cities with large animal populations, and in the wild. Much of the field’s current research focuses on designing new technology that might help animals. One recent study evaluated the benefit of installing a microphone into a dog’s collar to create a “bite detection algorithm” that may help evaluate when dogs are stressed. Similarly, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab have proposed a modified artificial incubator called TamagoPhone that’s designed to transmit sound between a bird and its eggs—with the hope of increasing both the survival rate of chicks and facilitating a more natural relationship. (Artificial incubators, rather than nests, are often used in farming.)

Expand to continue reading ↓