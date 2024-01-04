How managers can avoid this common leadership trap that kills motivation and trust

BY Rajkumari Neogy5 minute read

Consider a scenario in which an employee has prepared a major presentation following a significant project milestone. They spend days finessing slides for an imminent meeting with their colleague and an upper-level manager. When they arrive at the meeting, they’re eager to share their thoughtful updates with the team.

Instead, after flipping through the initial slides, they’re suddenly met with dismissal. The manager delivers negative comment after negative comment, criticizing the presentation and tearing down the employee’s ideas. The employee glances at their colleague and is shocked to find them nodding along with the manager and agreeing with the negative feedback. Have you found yourself in the employee’s shoes? In the moment, they may avoid speaking up or asking clarifying questions for fear of retaliation or further rejection. Expressing themselves authentically could cost them the social capital they’ve spent years building. Or perhaps you’ve found yourself on the other side of the table, acting as the colleague did, nodding in agreement with the manager. As a response to the shock they may have experienced, the employee’s natural inclination is to move into a state of conformity. Their colleague, out of fear of receiving similar, future retribution from the boss, will naturally move into a state of collusion to gain favorable status. After repeated fear-based experiences that lead to collusion from external parties, teams can develop a culture of conformity.

We’re going to explore what is happening beneath the surface during an exchange like this, and how the concepts and behaviors at play could lead to a loss of motivation, engagement, and trust within a team. Breaking down conformity and collusion Conformity is defined by behavior in accordance with socially accepted conventions or standards. It masquerades as belonging—people conform to avoid the pain of being excluded. In moments of conformity, you forfeit your authenticity in order to fit in—for the chance to connect with another person. You trade your human essence to maintain the status quo and protect your livelihood. When individuals conspire to work together to gain an unfair advantage, they are colluding. Collusion occurs when an individual fears being rejected. Often done unconsciously, they frequently join the bullying team—as the colleague did with the manager—to be seen favorably.

The neurobiology of conformity and collusion The experience of conformity often renders a freeze state in the nervous system. Individuals in this state may feel confused, stuck, or hopeless, and their ability to innovate or think creatively will suffer significantly. Conformity may also cause the brain to secrete cortisol, which can leave an individual overloaded with anxiety. To calm their nervous system, they’ll showcase signs of people-pleasing, working even harder or taking even more on their plate to seek approval and connection. After repeated instances in which an individual sacrifices their authenticity (conforms), they may feel a lack of control or powerlessness—indicators of a state known as learned helplessness. In this state, certain important chemical messenger levels could plummet: endogenous opioids, responsible for stress resilience, empathy, and the ability to support and accompany others; norepinephrine, the chemical which manages the fight-or-flight response; and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the neurotransmitter that helps to regulate feelings of stress and fear. Collusion creates an in-group/out-group dynamic. Such a dynamic drives individuals who collude into the fight portion of the “fight-or-flight” reaction. This heightened state of arousal can provoke feelings of frustration, annoyance, or impatience. Collusion may also bring forward feelings of contempt—the notion that someone else is beneath you. An individual who is colluding may purposely sit out of meetings to avoid those they perceive as inferior to them or those who make them feel impatient.

Colluders may also stonewall their colleagues or hoard resources to discourage working with others who annoy them. The act of colluding often causes the brain to secrete dopamine and oxytocin, both of which feel good and can establish a bond with your colleague by way of a teammate’s exclusion—gossiping is another form of collusion. Mitigating the effects of conformity and collusion in the workplace At this point, you may recognize a recent moment where you colluded with a colleague out of fear, or witnessed another team member conforming out of shock. In an environment marked by conformity and collusion, it’s difficult to promote or achieve psychological safety—where people and their team members feel safe to take risks and be vulnerable in front of each other. As a leader, it is your duty to be aware of such behaviors as much as possible and to acknowledge them. There are several ways you can identify and mitigate the effects of conformity and collusion in the workplace.

Interrupt the dynamic when observing a moment of collusion: Strategic interruption tactics can be a critical tool for leaders witnessing collusion during meetings or among their teams. If you find team members gossiping or notice multiple team members banding together to diminish or exclude a colleague, speak up. Use phrases such as: “I’m noticing there is a lot of tension in the room. Can we dial this back a moment and address . . .?”

“I’d like to invite everyone to take a pause before we move forward.”

“I’m noticing we’re getting off topic and it seems that person X is on the receiving end of a lot of feedback.” Even if you don’t have an immediate solution, simply noticing when the environment is not conducive for one or more teammates can mitigate the side effects of collusion. Deploy tactical empathy by noticing, naming, and managing: The interruption tactics used in the previous tip exemplify real-time tactical empathy—one of the most powerful methods in a leader’s repertoire. Notice the emotional status of your colleague or employee rather than ignoring it (or staying silent). Name what you are noticing without becoming emotionally reactive yourself. Manage problem-solving directly with your team member to address the issue at hand and move into resolution.

Offer one-on-one guidance for the person in a state of conformity: The antidote to conformity is sovereignty, agency, knowing one’s own boundaries, and expressing one’s self authentically. If you’re noting that a team member is experiencing learned helplessness as a result of repeated moments of conformity, they often need options to regain control. Ask them: “What is preventing you from speaking up in meetings?”

“What challenges are you noticing when working with person Y?”

“What are some of the obstacles that are currently present that I, as your manager, can remove for you?” In addition, be prepared to point them to programs within the organization that can support them with personal growth, such as coaching and mental health resources. Hold those who are colluding accountable: The antidote to collusion is integrity, vulnerability, courage, candor, and directness. Provide clear feedback and encourage individuals to be self-reflective. Ask them: “How do you think the way you’re showing up is impacting the team?”