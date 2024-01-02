Run, don’t walk, to your local Chipotle for a chance to earn free Lifestyle Bowls with Strava

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

If you were worried that 2024 wouldn’t be your year, worry no more. Chipotle, America’s favorite fast-casual burrito chain, just teamed up with Strava, a fitness tracking app. While we can happily leave many things in 2023, burritos and delicious bowls of Mexican grub aren’t among them. The new partnership is aimed at helping customers continue eating Chipotle while also reaching (or even smashing) their fitness goals.

We see you, 2024. Already showing off. “We know getting through January is always the hardest hill to climb on the journey toward health and wellness goals,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief brand officer, in a statement. “With the help of challenges on the Strava platform and our curated Lifestyle Bowls, we are giving our fans the right tools to sustain healthy habits and win in 2024.” Through January, Chipotle will have customized challenges and “segments” in the Strava app to motivate athletes. Segments are intentionally designed running routes that end at Chipotle restaurants (where a lot of runners fuel up, post-workout anyway). Runners will compete to earn free Lifestyle bowls by logging the most miles they can on the routes.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Chipotle segments are available in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, and Columbus, Ohio, to give runners a chance to earn free Lifestyle Bowls for an entire year. That much Chipotle could put a little pep(per) in anyone’s step—even the walkers among us. Don’t quit now Together, the brands are making efforts to help us through the mid-January slump, too. January 12, which is widely known as Quitter’s Day—-the biggest day when people start slipping on their New Year’s goals—will be a day of feasting for Chipotle Rewards members: 30,000 members who order a Lifestyle Bowl on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com will receive a free Lifestyle Bowl offer in their account a week later. To get through the slog known as the end of January, from the 15th through the 28th, there will be a national streak-based challenge on the Strava app. All you’ll have to do to win a free side of guacamole is log 20 minutes of activity twice per week.