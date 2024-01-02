Japan Airlines fire: Photos show flight JAL-516 in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped. NHK reported that the five other crewmembers had been found dead.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

In this image made from video, a Japan Airlines plane is seen on fire on the runway of Haneda airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. [Photo: NTV via AP]

NHK TV said the plane was an Airbus A-350 that had flown from Shin Chitose airport, near the city of Sapporo, to Haneda.