The stock market ends 2023 on a surprisingly high note

Though the U.S. stock market lost a little bit of steam today, the year’s last day of trading was nevertheless a surprisingly good one for equities—and one that no one seemed to see coming.

At the beginning of 2023, many experts believed we might be ending the year in a recession along with rising unemployment. Instead, the country has ended the year on a relatively positive economic note with a surging stock market geared up for a strong start to 2024. The U.S. economy is currently growing in terms of GDP at a robust rate (5.2% in the third quarter), and the job market remains strong.

The benchmark S&P 500 hovered close to its all-time high this week, buoyed by investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year. The Dow Jones hit a record high on Thursday. The Nasdaq also rose by 43% this year, thanks to the rise of AI as well as a surge in mega-cap stocks led by a group of tech companies—Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, and Nvidia—dubbed the Magnificent Seven.

All 3 stock indexes are up

The broad index fell 0.28% Friday to settle at 4,769.83, but that was still good enough to notch a 24.2% gain for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 20.56 points, or 0.05%, to close at 37,689.54. It finished the year with a 13.7% gain, setting a new record. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.56% to 15,011.35 for the session, but rose 43.4% for its best year since 2020.