The Pop-Tarts Bowl featured the ritual sacrifice of the brand mascot. It was weird. But was it smart?

BY Emily Price2 minute read

Who knew eating your mascot on live TV could help drive sales. That’s precisely the gamble the marketing team behind Pop-Tarts took during a college football bowl game Thursday. Pop-Tarts, that family breakfast staple, was among the brands that recently split off from Kellogg’s as part of a new corporate entity called Kellanova. Kellanova sponsored this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, which last year was named after sister brand Cheez-It, and has previously been known as the Blockbuster and Champs bowls. The branding effort appears to have paid off big time. The game, which ended with players eating the Pop-Tarts mascot, generated an astounding $12.1 million in media exposure, according to advertising and marketing agency, Apex Marketing Group.

That exposure was a lot less than Kellanova paid to be the Bowl’s title sponsor. Reportedly, the total sponsorship income for the bowl, including contributions from other companies, totaled just $2.06 million—meaning a tidy 6:1 return on investment for Kellanova. The Pop Tarts Bowl generated $12.1 million in media exposure for parent company Kellanova as of this morning, per @ApexMarketing.



How much did the company pay? A lot less than that. The bowl reported $2.06 million in total sponsorship income in its 2021 tax filing. pic.twitter.com/w1nsOxVubi — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) December 29, 2023 Beyond the media exposure Kellanova received for the brand during the bowl itself, the company’s edible Pop-Tart, called Strawberry, continues to catch the internet’s attention.

