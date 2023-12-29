Today’s top business headlines: the ultra-rich got ultra-richer in 2023, two commercial actresses bond over internet harassment, Walmart recalls a science kit, and remembering those we lost this year

Progressive’s Flo and AT&T’s Lily are bonding over being sexually harassed online : A new profile in the New York Times highlights a disturbing challenge that seems to come with being a woman in widely viewed commercials. Milana Vayntrub, the actress known for playing Lily in AT&T ads, opened up about being sexually harassed and trolled online. “In the summer of 2020, seemingly overnight, one small but vocal corner of the internet fixed its gaze upon Vayntrub and began referring to her by a new name: Mommy Milkers, a reference to her breasts. En masse, people spammed the comment sections of AT&T’s social-media posts with lewd declarations and emojis of glasses of milk,” writes Caity Weaver in the Times. After the actress revealed her experience, a famous peer reached out to comfort her. Stephanie Courtney, who has portrayed Flo from Progressive since 2008, had been similarly trolled. The two women, who are perhaps the most well-known commercial spokespeople, bonded instantly over how the public has treated them online.

Walmart recalls science kits for kids after 7 deaths are reported from ingesting magnets: Walmart has recalled the “Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks,” which was sold exclusively on the site through Joybuy from February 2022 through April 2023. Seven deaths, two outside the U.S., have been reported, along with an estimated 2,500 emergency room visits after magnets were ingested from 2017-2021. Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the magnets are small enough to fit into the CPSC’s small parts cylinder (which simulates the width of a child’s throat). If swallowed, the high-powered magnets can attract each other or other metals inside the digestive system, leading to “perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.” The recall affects about 4,240 units. CPSC instructed consumers to take the balls away from children immediately and contact Joybuy for a prepaid label to return the recalled products for a full refund.



It was an economically lucrative year for the richest Americans, whose wealth grew immensely in 2023—by about $1.5 trillion. While inflation made buying groceries challenging for many of us 99 percenters, 77% of the top 500 richest Americans, including Musk and Zuckerberg, grew richer. (The trend was not limited to the U.S. On Thursday, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L’Oréal heiress, became the first woman to find herself sitting on a $100 billion fortune. The 70-year-old and her family are the single biggest shareholders with a 35 percent stake in the company her grandfather founded.) All in all, Elon Musk had a better year than anyone, adding $95.4 billion through December 28th’s close.



Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died this year, as well as Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg. We lost beloved First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president Jimmy Carter, and filmmaker William Friedkin (The French Connection, The Exorcist). Parrotheads were stunned when Jimmy Buffett passed after a private cancer battle, and Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. Timeless songstress Tina Turner died, as did Sinéad O’Connor, longtime Price Is Right host Bob Barker, Lisa Marie Presley, and many others.