New Year’s Eve live stream 2024: How to watch the NYC ball drop, Times Square performances free

New York’s Times Square will ring in the new year tonight with its annual dropping of the ball, a ceremonial event that dates back to 1907.

Attendance this year is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, which by city estimates means over 1 million sweaty, screaming New Year’s Eve revelers could be packed into a few-block radius. Put another way, in-person visitors to Times Square can expect big crowds, lots of noise, security checks, an ocean of paper hats and noisemakers, zero portable bathrooms, and a literal ton of confetti.

If that sounds like your idea of hell, we have some good news: Watching the Times Square ball drop and guest performances live from the comfort of your home has never been easier. Even if you’ve cut the cable cord a long time ago, there are endless free and paid options to stream the festivities on your computer, phone, or smart TV. We’ve rounded up some ways to do that below:

Times Square webcast

As it does every year, the Times Square Alliance, which organizes the ceremony, is offering a free live stream. The lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve ball begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the countdown begins 60 seconds before midnight. (You can check out the full schedule of events here.)