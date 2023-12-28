No more free returns? Big brands are making you pay for shipping

BY Emily Price2 minute read

Returning unwanted gifts isn’t as easy as it used to be—or at least not as cheap.

An increasing number of retailers—including Abercrombie, H&M, J.Crew, and Macy’s—are now charging customers who return purchased items, CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn reports. It’s an obvious way to reduce the impact returns have on their bottom line. For online sellers, returns are expensive. Not only do they often eat the cost of shipping back an unwanted item, but they also often have to resell that item at a discount to another customer or end up taking a loss on it. That’s not even accounting for the resources needed to process returns. According to data from the National Retail Federation, customers sent back almost 17% of the total merchandise they purchased last year, including 17.9% of holiday purchases. As a result, 44% of companies said they planned to hire additional seasonal staff to help process those returns.

Free returns were originally offered for online purchases as a way to give consumers confidence about a new form of shopping. But now that a substantial amount of commerce happens online, many retailers are rethinking the practice. According to Happy Returns, a UPS-owned company that specializes in returns, a whopping 81% of merchants are currently charging customers for making at least some kinds of returns. Amazon, for instance, charges customers $1 who choose to return items to a UPS Store when there is a Whole Foods, Kohl’s, or Amazon Fresh grocery store closer to their location. The company has also started adding a badge to the listing for frequently returned products to help customers avoid them in the first place.

Other companies have started charging customers for return shipping or charging restocking fees to help offset the cost of taking back goods. Total returns in 2022 equaled $816 billion in lost sales for U.S. retailers. For every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer will incur $165 million in merchandise returns. Those free returns are also having a significant environmental impact. In addition to the obvious carbon impact of transporting the goods back to the store or warehouse, some of those returned items also end up in landfills. That’s led some companies to even provide refunds for items without asking for the item back, suggesting that the buyer instead pass it along to someone who could use it.