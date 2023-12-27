General Mills tries to win back cereal buyers with hidden veggies

BY Emily Price1 minute read

General Mills is hoping to shake off a disappointing 2023 with the introduction of six new cereals in January 2024, all of which are twists on brands that are already available on store shelves, including new miniature Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix with added marshmallows.

But the most significant strategic shift? General Mills is adding fruits and veggies to cereal bowls with Cheerios Veggie Blends. Last week, the company reported its results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter. Net sales for the company were down 2% to $5.1 billion for the quarter. The company’s operating profit of $812 million was up 2% for the quarter, and its diluted earnings per share of $1.02 was up 1%. While the company saw slower-than-expected sales during the second quarter, it’s optimistic about sales going into 2024.

“We’re adapting our plans to the evolving consumer environment and staying focused on driving long-term growth, with a priority on winning through innovation, brand building, and in-store execution,” General Mills chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening said in a statement. Parents who struggle to get their kids to eat enough veggies may be tempted by the new Cheerios that sneaks some greens in. The cereal, which debuted this month, combines spinach, sweet potato, and carrots with the cereal’s traditional whole grain oats to create something General Mills calls “an unexpectedly nutritious and surprisingly delicious breakfast or snack.” The cereal comes in two flavors: apple strawberry and blueberry banana. Each serving of the cereal includes 1/4 cup of fruit and vegetables, plus 7 grams of added sugar. Those added veggies could address a need in the market. The CDC has found that half of all children in America don’t eat a single serving of vegetables every day, and a third don’t eat fruit. Parents with picky eaters may see the cereals as an easier way to increase veggie consumption, without having to argue over stalks of broccoli.