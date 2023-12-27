Today’s top business headlines: The New York Times sues OpenAI, Pizza Hut lays off delivery drivers, and Prime Video is adding ads in 2024

The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft: The New York Times Company has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the duo of infringing on the paper’s copyrighted material. The company is seeking “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” for using its work to train AI models. The paper has accused both OpenAI and Microsoft of creating a business model based on “mass copyright infringement.” Full story .

Prime Video is adding ads: Starting January 29, Amazon will place advertisements in Prime Video TV series and movies. Amazon sent out emails this week to notify existing customers. The company says that the ads will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” The service has also promised that it will show “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.” Subscribers can pay an additional $2.99 a month to have the ads removed. Full story.

California Pizza Huts are axing delivery drivers: Pizza Hut plans to lay off all its delivery drivers in California in February, due to the state’s new minimum wage law requiring California-based fast-food chains with 60 or more nationwide locations to pay employees a minimum of $20 an hour. That law goes into effect on January 1. The layoffs will impact more than 1,200 positions. Full story.

Holiday shopping increased this year: Mastercard reports that retail sales grew 3.1% this year compared to the same period last year. Online shopping was responsible for a lot of that increase, rising 6.3% year-over-year versus just a 2.2% jump for in-store shopping. There was also a strong demand for in-person dining this holiday season, with a 7.8% increase in spending year-over-year. Full story.