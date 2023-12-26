As ‘career cushioning’ continues, looking for that back-up job may become more than a trend in 2024

A year ago, one of the biggest workplace trends of 2022 was all about quiet quitting . It was also about working smarter, not harder (thank you, lazy girl jobs, for liberating those of us who took part). And then, it was about downsizing . While layoffs in 2024 aren’t expected to be at quite the same clip as 2023 or affect industries across the board, the hedge-your-bets trend for “career cushioning” will most likely continue.

Essentially, this workplace trend has nothing to do with your current job—there’s no fading out slowly or having a Jerry Maguire “who’s coming with me?” moment. It’s essentially about side-gigging as a dedicated job-seeker. Sort of like dating someone you like, while sliding into a newly divorced 40-something with a dad bod’s DMs. It’s just good planning.

Career cushioning became a buzzword in 2022, and over the past year, more people—even those with jobs—have been doing just that: making backup plans. According to a 2023 poll by specialist recruitment agency Robert Walters, more that a third (37%) of 2,000 white collar workers surveyed were taking steps to find a new job. Meanwhile, 66% of those surveyed said they had monitored the job market, and 43% had updated their CVs. In a company blog post, Robert Walters’ Austin office director Elliot Jackson said, “Professionals are acutely aware of the difficulties organizations are facing due to challenging economic conditions, but interestingly, it seems the way these companies are dealing with these challenges is what is affecting employees most. Consequently, nearly half of professionals are engaging in ‘career cushioning’ as a proactive response to low job satisfaction, actively seeking roles that offer increased levels of fulfillment.”

More broadly, by mid-2023, people have been applying to jobs on LinkedIn 18% more than last year, while the list of companies making cuts, especially those in tech, media, finance, and retail, has been growing. As 2023 draws to a close, workers are on edge, and feeling the need to be prepared.