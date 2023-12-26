Today’s top business headlines: AstraZeneca acquisition, Apple Watch import ban, State of Hiring

AstraZeneca says it plans to acquire China-based Gracell Biotechnologies , which develops cell therapies that target autoimmune diseases and cancer, for up to $1.2 billion. The deal would add potential new treatments for diseases including multiple myeloma and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) to the multinational pharmaceutical giant’s portfolio. Full story .

More than half of U.S. companies plan to keep hiring in the first half of 2024, including adding permanent new roles and filling vacant ones. That’s according to a “state of hiring” survey from HR consulting firm Robert Half. The findings come despite a number of recent mass layoff announcements from high-profile companies such as Spotify and Hasbro. Full story.

The Biden administration has opted not to veto an import ban that will affect certain Apple Watch models, meaning the tech giant will no longer sell those models in the United States. The ban from the U.S. International Trade Commission—which takes effect on Tuesday—stemmed from a patent dispute over a feature in the devices that enables blood-oxygen measurements. The commission ruled that Apple illegally incorporated technology from health-tech company Masimo. “We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible,” Apple said in a statement. Full story.

Grayscale Investments chairman Barry Silbert is stepping down from the board, effective January 1. The unexpected move comes at a critical time for the digital asset manager; Grayscale has an application pending with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for one of a number of much-anticipated Bitcoin ETFs. A decision by the SEC is expected this month. Silbert will be replaced by Mark Shifke. No reason was given for the board shakeup. Full story.