The AI hardware era is upon us, like it or not

If AI software was the biggest tech trend in 2023, it’s only natural that hardware will follow in 2024.

In the year ahead, you can expect generative AI to become an integral part of smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. Already, rumors of new AI-imbued devices abound, and some companies have been alluding to big plans even if they haven’t announced any specifics yet.

Depending on your view of generative AI, such developments will either be exciting or exhausting, but we can all agree they’re inevitable. Here’s what to expect on the AI hardware front in 2024 based on what we’ve heard so far:

Google

Google’s plan to build generative AI into its hardware is no secret, and it’s already happening: