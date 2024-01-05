The AI hardware era is upon us, like it or not

If AI software was the biggest tech trend in 2023, it’s only natural that hardware will follow in 2024.
In the year ahead, you can expect generative AI to become an integral part of smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. Already, rumors of new AI-imbued devices abound, and some companies have been alluding to big plans even if they haven’t announced any specifics yet.
Depending on your view of generative AI, such developments will either be exciting or exhausting, but we can all agree they’re inevitable. Here’s what to expect on the AI hardware front in 2024 based on what we’ve heard so far:
Google’s plan to build generative AI into its hardware is no secret, and it’s already happening:
- The Pixel 8 line includes a slew of photo editing features that use on-device generative AI to fill in details. Those include “Magic Editor,” which lets users move and resize people after taking the photo, and “Best Face,” which can stitch together successive shots to include everyone’s ideal facial expressions.
- A recent Pixel 8 Pro update enabled generative AI summaries for audio recordings in Google’s Recorder app and smarter auto-reply suggestions in WhatsApp. Google says these are based on a “Nano” version of its Gemini large language model, optimized for on-device tasks.
A broader AI hardware push is reportedly coming in 2024. Sources have told The Information‘s Jon Victor that Google is planning a new AI assistant called “Pixie” for the Pixel 9 and may be planning a pair of glasses with AI object recognition, though the timing for the latter is unclear.
Apple
Apple’s stance toward generative AI has been more muted than some of its rivals. In an interview with Forbes contributor David Phalen, CEO Tim Cook said the company has worked on generative AI for years, but doesn’t feel the need to be first or slap “AI” on the names of related features.
Still, the rumor mill suggests that Apple does have some big generative AI plans in the works for next year: