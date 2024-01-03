My 5 big New Year’s tech resolutions for 2024

BY Harry McCracken5 minute read

Still, clever AI is weaving its way into more aspects of my everyday life. For instance, I just switched to the excellent Mastodon client Ice Cubes mostly because it auto-generates descriptions of images I share that are better than the ones I’d write myself. Two AI tools I use almost every day—Grammarly and the transcription service, Temi—have also made me better at my work. In 2024, I’m going to make a point of auditioning more AI-infused products, and I expect to find some winners. 3. I’ll clear out my online storage clutter. Google has recently been pelting me with warnings that I’m about to run out of space for Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. That’s despite the fact that I pay for a truly whopping 5 TB, on top of additional space on Dropbox and iCloud. There’s no way I need all the files I’ve squirreled away, and holding onto all of them only makes it harder to find the items I would like to keep forever. So I plan to do some serious spring cleaning—not just of my Google detritus, but also other digital repositories, such as my Apple Photos library, where I’ve somehow ended up with 93,507 images. (I figure roughly half of them are screenshots I took by mistake.) 4. I’ll read more e-books. In May, I wrote about my new Kobo e-reader, and how its easy-on-the-eyes screen and distraction-free interface made long-form reading a pleasure. Well, full disclosure: It broke shortly after that, and I haven’t gotten around to fixing or replacing it. For now, I’m back to reading on my 11-inch iPad Pro. But on one device or another, I plan to continue burrowing through my giant-size library of e-books, many of which I paid for but have never read in their entirety. I can’t think of a better way to spend the hours I previously spent glued to Twitter.

5. I’ll find life after Twitter. Speaking of Twitter: Early in Elon Musk’s reign of error—before the X rebrand—I explained why I wasn’t leaving the service. I’m still there, mostly because some of my favorite users haven’t (yet) abandoned it. But as it gets dumber and dumber (and dumber and dumber), I find less and less reason to give it my full attention. And while I’ve had some good times on Mastodon, Bluesky, and other would-be Twitter replacements, none of them scratches the same itch Twitter once satisfied. I’m increasingly convinced that it’s silly for any social network even to try to be the new Twitter, since so much of its appeal resulted from happenstance rather than a replicable plan. In 2024, I hope to spend as little time as possible mourning its loss or pretending that something else can replace it. When the next great social network comes along, we’ll know—and odds are, it won’t be a knockoff of anything we’ve seen before. I could go on. But if all I do is make progress on these five fronts in 2024, I’ll have accomplished something meaningful. (My colleague Rob Pegoraro shared his own resolutions, all of them different from mine—but at least or or two of which I might adopt as well.)