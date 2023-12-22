Today’s top business headlines: Ikea delays, Nike cost-cutting, holiday layoffs

Ikea has warned that some products could be delayed as a result of attacks on ships in the Red Sea . The Swedish retailer’s warning comes after attacks by Houthi militants, based in Yemen and backed by Iran. The Red Sea is home to one of the world’s key trade routes. Full story .

Nike cut its annual sales outlook and disappointed Wall Street estimates in its fiscal Q2 earnings results. The sportswear giant said it will seek to cut costs by $2 billion over the next three years. Nike stock was down more than 11% in pre-market trading on Friday. Full story.

Media industry watchers are skeptical that a potential merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global would be a smart move. Rumors are swirling after the CEOs of the two companies reportedly met last week. One analyst said such a merger would be “desperate.” Full story.

Twitter competitor Bluesky now has about 2.6 million users. But it has not become the social media power player that many had hoped for in the wake of Elon Musk’s overhaul of the service he’s rebranded at X. Full story.