Imagine instantly knowing about your products, whether it be a new allergen, a recall, or verified sourcing and sustainability. Right now, product labels can be difficult to read and are not updated in real time.

Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Go-to-Market at PepsiCo., John Phillips, says that a new allergen “could take 18 to 24 months before product companies refresh packages and can get that text on the package.”

The UPC barcode that we have known for 50 years has successfully identified products and helped them go “beep” at checkout. But the conscientious consumer wants to know more. This is where 2D barcodes are changing the game.

2D barcodes, like QR codes, allow consumers to instantly learn about their products—such things as how to recycle, coupons and warranty information, and anything else a brand may want to share—all with a simple smartphone scan. And the benefit of 2D doesn’t end there; it also allows retailers to scan that same barcode at checkout and track it along the supply chain. Hear why Phillips is encouraging brands and retailers to embrace the move to 2D in order to enhance the consumer experience.