Education is nuanced, says the author of “The Worlds I See,” a luminous new memoir and history of AI: “I don’t know how Tylenol works, yet I trust it and use it.”

AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li says you can enjoy AI’s benefits without fully understanding it

Dr. Fei Fei Li [Photo: Drew Kelly for the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence]

BY Shalene Gupta7 minute read

Dr. Fei Fei Li emigrated from China to the United States when she was 15 years old. She balanced her education with working odd jobs to earn extra money, and at one point moved her parents into her dorm room as a graduate student at CalTech. Today, she is known as the godmother of artificial intelligence, one of a handful of researchers who laid the groundwork for the AI revolution. She’s a professor of computer science at Stanford as well as the director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI institute.

In her new book, The Worlds I See (Flatiron Books), Dr. Li weaves her personal history of immigrating to the United States and finding her footing in the world of science, and a discussion of how her research evolved, with a clear and accessible history of AI. The manuscript is luminous—elevated by her passion for science, her bone-deep humanity, and a strong conviction in the beauty of the world.

Fast Company chatted with Dr. Li about what it means to educate the public on AI, have better conversations about it, and better regulation. Throughout our conversation, she focused on how AI can be used to empower humanity. She’s passionate about ensuring that human agency always remains valued and says that AI should not be feared or even revered, but simply understood as a tool that can serve human interests.

Isaac Bashevis Singer wrote: “The more technology, the more people will be interested in what the human mind can produce without the help of electronics.” What value do humans bring to the table?

Great question. I want to begin with human agency. Humans are very complex beings. We’re not just defined by one side of our brain or by the way we compute on big data. We’re not defined by our memory load or whatever algorithm that is in our own neural networks. We are defined by our will, by our emotion, by our agency, by our relationships with ourselves and with each other. If there’s one thing I find myself busy communicating as an AI technologist these days it’s that we need to have confidence and self-respect for ourselves, because we are not the same as a computing tool.

Flatiron Books

Why are these human abilities important?

It’s important to have a measured view of the tools. They are very powerful, but I want to underscore that they are tools. So this is maybe a nerdy way of thinking about it, but I use the survey of American time use in my research. It keeps track of what Americans are doing with their time—work, entertainment, leisure, chores. There are thousands of tasks. I’m not trying to downplay the technology, but it’s very limited in what it can do compared to humans. I think a very important part of being human is figuring out our relationship to the tools we’ve created. That’s an important task human civilization has always faced. Sometimes, we do a good job. Sometimes, we don’t. We need to recognize that relationship and have this agency to determine how this relationship should go.

