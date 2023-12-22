Everyone wants to leave X. So why aren’t they on Bluesky?

If 2023 was the year X, formerly known as Twitter, slid into disrepair , then perhaps 2024 will be the year that a new alternative rises to take its place.

Among those touted as potential X replacements is Bluesky, a social media network that was, in fact, spun out of Twitter in 2021. The Bluesky project actually dates back to 2019, when cofounder and once-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey unveiled the idea for a decentralized social network on Twitter. The principle behind decentralization would allow social media to act more like email, where you can pick your provider but converse all the same. Bluesky launched as a public benefit LLP in 2021, and raised $8 million in a funding round in July 2023.

When it first emerged as a potential lifeboat for disaffected Twitter users in April 2023, I thought it had echoes of the early days of Twitter. At that point, the platform had 50,000 users.

Today, Bluesky’s user base sits at 2.6 million: a 5,100% increase—noteworthy, given that the service is invite-only, as of now—but still far short of Musk-era X (225 million monthly users), and Threads, Meta’s hastily launched proxy (to date, 141 million users). Still, Bluesky is among the last standing of the proposed “Twitter-killers” (remember T2?), and its CEO, Jay Graber, has bigger plans than simply gaining users. “Next year,” says Graber, “it’s basically anyone can spin up a service, and then talk to ours, and plug into it.”