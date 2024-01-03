What your Google search habits reveal about the state of inflation

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

Why are eggs so expensive? Why is fuel so expensive? Why are Apple products so expensive? Chances are, you’ve asked yourself a version of these questions lately—and you’re not the only one.

A new website called “Why are things expensive?” shows just how many people around the world are turning to Google for answers about the rising cost of, well, everything. [Image: courtesy Federica Fragapane] The site was designed by information designer Federica Fragapane, and developed by Paolo Corti, in collaboration with Pallavi Singhai from Google Trends. The team collected any Google searches that were related to the question “why is *fill in the blank* so expensive” from every country and in any language. They then organized the data into a visually compelling website that lets you look up which items are most frequently Googled in your country, compared to the rest of the world. The data is split across eight categories including “appliances & technology,” “books & education,” “cars & transportation,” and “food & drink.” It spans 10 years, so you can also see how searches have evolved over time. Searches for “expensive” reached an all-time high in 2022 and 2023. In the U.S., the top category in 2023 was “food & drink” with “eggs” topping the list, as they did in 2015. Topping the charts in other years, however, was “books & education” (specifically the term “college”). Unsurprising given the perennially rising costs of higher education.

In Mexico, the top category in 2023 was also “food & drink,” and the top item within that category was also “eggs.” The same goes for Egypt, Canada, Venezuela, Sweden, Namibia, New Zealand, and many, many others. [Image: courtesy Federica Fragapane] In fact, the cost of food and drink was the most popular search term in 68 countries this past year, and “eggs” topped search in 18 countries. Other foods that frequently top the list were wagyu beef, salmon, avocados, Evian water, pine nuts, and pistachios. In Iceland, the most searched food & drink item was alcohol; in Malaysia, it was Starbucks. [Image: courtesy Federica Fragapane] This wasn’t always the case. In 2013, people were searching for why appliances and technology were so expensive (the category was the most searched in 61 countries), followed by cars and transportation.

Some countries are notably absent from the site, including North Korea (for obvious reasons) and China (because Google is largely blocked.) But as you explore the rest of the site, you can easily notice varying trends, like the fact that most Asian countries find appliances and technology expensive (it was the top category over 6 out of 10 years in both India and Indonesia), or the fact that foods and drinks are considered expensive pretty much everywhere but in Asia. Fragapane designed the site to be easily navigable—no small feat considering the variables included 200+ countries, 10 years of data, eight categories, plus the ability to organize and filter by country, population, region, or category. It started with a digital pile of spreadsheets. The team identified 18 categories, but Fragapane culled it to eight to make the data easier to sort and digest. Then she started sketching. The data first took the shape of a sphere, with categories arranged as radiuses, but she quickly landed on a more conventional matrix where horizontal lines represent categories and vertical lines represent years.