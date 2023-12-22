How much of the housing market does Wall Street really own? Here’s what the data says

During the pandemic housing boom, which spanned from summer 2020 to spring 2022, institutional homebuying accelerated due to a perfect storm of soaring rents, low interest rates, easy access to capital, and spiking home prices that proved too enticing to resist. However, that institutional frenzy quickly fizzled out once interest rates spiked.

The big question moving forward is, if interest rates fall meaningfully, by how much will institutional single-family homebuying pick up?

To better understand which institutional homebuyers are already the most active—and the least active—ResiClub reached out to the residential real estate data pros at Parcl Labs. (Earlier this month, Parcl Labs provided data on which institutional investors are selling the most homes.)