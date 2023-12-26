How ‘The Color Purple’ brought the inner world of its characters to life

BY Dori Tunstall8 minute read

From the opening shot of Blitz Bazawule’s retelling of The Color Purple, audiences will know this is not their mother’s version of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. Distinct from Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film, the Gary Griffin directed 2005 Broadway musical, and the John Doyle directed 2015 musical revival, Bazawule’s film opens with two Black girls, dressed in white, sitting on a branch of an oak tree that is dripping with Spanish moss, and playing hand games.

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie and Halle Bailey as Young Nettie. [Photo: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] These girls are Celie and Nettie, the protagonists of the coming-of-age and coming-of-liberation story set in 1900s Georgia. The antagonist of the story, Mister, meanders below them on his horse through the rows of oaks, and then past the blue waters of the Atlantic coast while playing banjo and singing. Colman Domingo as Mister. [Photo: Eli Adé/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] Bazawule, the first Black, and specifically, Ghanian man to adapt the novel, had a different vision for how Celie and Nettie’s story gets told. His vision centered on showing Celie’s inner world. To do so, Bazawule used the film’s visuals to convey a sense of agency, especially in Celie’s most oppressive situations of gender and racial violence—from Mister and wider society at the time. Director Blitz Bazawule and Fantasia Barrino [Photo: Eli Adé/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] Bazawule relied on Paul Austerberry, an Academy Award and BAFTA Award winning production designer, to visualize the story he wanted to tell. Both Bazawule and Austerberry share a certain cosmopolitanism that made this pairing effective for The Color Purple’s. Based in Toronto and born in Northern Ontario, Austerberry studied architecture and fell into production design within the Canadian film and television industry. Austerberry has over 24 production design credits, ranging from The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Shape of Water (2017) for which he won the Academy Award and a BAFTA Award, and DC Comics’ The Flash (2023). His lived experiences as a Canadian of both English and Filipino descent and early childhood in Uganda (his parents worked for the Canadian International Development Agency) provide him a novel approach to designing which helps him “look at the world in a different way,” he says.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Paul Austerberry [Photo: courtesy Warner Brothers] “What was great was Blitz [Bazawule] said that this is a new approach, a new retelling of this story,” Austerberry recalls of his first meeting with the director. “He said interesting things about how we can explore Celie’s imagination to get her temporarily out of some of these horrible situations she’s in.” The Color Purple was filmed on location in Macon, Georgia for town scenes, and Jekyll Island, Georgia for scenes of the sea and moss covered oaks. Studio scenes were built in Atlanta. Austerberry designed many new worlds not represented in the previous iterations of The Color Purple to expand the sense of time and place. [Photo: courtesy Warner Brothers] Take for instance, the red velvet parlor of Shug Avery, the romantic catalyst for Celie’s self-love and self-liberation. The space is a visual signifier of how the character’s glamor will shake up the small town in Georgia (as well as Celie. Or the waterfalls, which serve as a visual transition between town and farms. Austerberry’s team built platforms to support the dancers. The Black chain gang and townie dance scene on that site helps situate the context for the both social oppression and limited autonomy for Black folks, including the adult Celie. The audience is shown the golden-hued ale house where the Black men in town drink and play, before the juke joint is built. The scenes in the ale house highlight the misogyny central to the abuse of the Black women in early 1900s society.

[Photo: Eli Adé/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] Austerberry was required to reimagine and design sites from the previous iterations of The Color Purple. One of the most complicated was Harpo’s juke joint, which functions as a symbol of his liberation from Mister, his father, and the toxic masculinity and abusiveness that led Harpo to lose his wife, Sophia, one of the most self-assured women in the story. Austerberry describes having to drain a swamp in order to build the juke joint and more importantly the scaffolding for the lights and cameras to film its scenes. The white church of Sofia and Harpo’s marriage and Shug Avery’s reconciliation with her preacher father is a simple white structure—much different than the church in Spielberg’s interpretation—and it echoes the simplification of the reconciliation scene, which was a big musical scene in Spielberg’s film. The fields of purple flowers, which had to be planted months ahead of filming, are more naturalistic as Celie and Shug walk through them in their philosophical discussion of God and the color purple, from which the book and movie gets its name. The film production ends full circle from where it began with Celie and Nettie’s now expanded family and friends reunited under the mighty oak tree. [Photo: courtesy Warner Brothers] Yet, what is uniquely unforgettable in this The Color Purple is how Bazawule and Austerberry collaborated to show Celie’s inner world. One of the challenges of the visual retelling of The Color Purple has always been how do you show the inner world of Celie, so that she is not seen as a helpless victim by the audience, especially in the first half of the film.

advertisement

Spielberg relied on a voice-over narrative to give Celie that spark of agency against Mister’s emotional and psychological abuse. Griffin and Doyle relied on the songs to express Celie’s inner world. But by allowing the audience to see Celie’s internal world in the context of her abuse, Bazawule and Austerberry show the audience how Celie manifested a world of freedom and love for herself from the seeds of her imagination. Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery and Fantasia Barrino as Celie. [Photo: Eli Adé/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] Two scenes in the movie explicitly show Celie’s inner world by combining fantastical visuals with the music to express Celie’s awe and then love of Shug Avery. The first scene is the “gramophone scene” when Celie sees Shug up close while she is taking a bath and listening to music on the gramophone. The scene transitions to the fantasy as Dear God- Shug is sung by Fantasia Barrio. “All her [Celie’s] imaginations start with something real in the real practical world. Of course, we had to find a beautiful prop,” Austerberry says, “We went through many gramophones, picked one, and then we scaled it up by 20 times. We didn’t build the big horn, as it was monstrous, but we did build everything else—the arm, the rotating record with all the grooves, the label, and of course the tub. And then Dan Laustsen [cinematographer] lit it beautifully with a very single source light in a black box environment. It was a simple, beautiful piece.”

[Photo: Eli Adé/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] In the second scene of Celie’s inner world, Celie imaginatively casts Shug and herself into a movie playing at the cinema. Reminiscent of Bollywood, the scene uses the song, What About Love?, and dance to imply the couple’s erotic encounter. Austerberry says every aspect of the fantasy was grounded in deep research about the reality in which the characters would have been living, from the upper balcony sitting and signage during Colored Nights in the segregated movie theater to the showing of Flying Aces (1926), a film with an all African-American cast. [Photo: Eli Adé/© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] “Celie sees the African-American pilot and the beautiful heroine in the back of the plane and she starts to dream about flying. We see the plane go by in reflection of a grand piano and that transitions into this 1920’s Art Moderne environment inspired by many of the 1920’s and 1930’s Hollywood musicals with rotating platforms and a full orchestra. It was a fun and beautiful set to create and with a really moving song as the two women really come together for the first time,” says Austerberry. H.E.R. as Squeak [Photo: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.] The production design’s glamourization of Celie’s fantasy world lies in contrast to the more naturalistic approaches to the story’s “real” world. The characters are often in full or partial shadows, which is also characteristic of Bazawule’s The Burial of Kojo (2018). But in The Color Purple, this aesthetic choice serves as a potential distraction for those who are used to how beautifully the brown-skins glowed golden in Spielberg’s version of the film. Spielberg’s production designer, J. Michael Riva, worked closely with cinematographer, Allan Daviau, to darken scene elements so that Black faces did not compete with background elements. As a white production team, they felt responsive to the sensitivities of how Black skin had been so poorly lit in Hollywood films.