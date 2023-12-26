Indiana’s economy is thriving—and the world is taking notice

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

What’s hotter than the scorching horseradish-loaded cocktail sauce at St. Elmo’s, Indianapolis’s revered steakhouse? Indiana’s economy. The Hoosier State is experiencing unprecedented growth, transforming it into a thriving hub of innovation and industry. In 2022, more than 200 companies committed to relocating to the state or expanding their current facilities there, pumping $22.2 billion into the state’s economy—a 250% increase over the year prior. Four years ago, Indiana had zero EV battery or semiconductor manufacturing plants; today, there are four and seven, respectively. Indiana also boasts a robust $52 billion-dollar agbioscience economy. And the state keeps racking up wins: In October, Governor Eric Holcomb announced a commitment for a second Stellantis and Samsung SDI EV factory, growing the companies’ battery investments in Indiana to $3.2 billion, along with an $800 million manufacturing investment from Canadian Solar in the green economy, bringing more than 1,200 jobs to Southeast Indiana.

The world is taking notice. Next May, the state’s Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) will host its second ever Indiana Global Economic Summit, which will continue the dialogue on topics touched on at the inaugural 2022 event, such as the future of mobility, microelectronics, and the nexus of the economy and national security. Speakers will highlight of-the-moment issues such as artificial intelligence and its relation to mobility, workforce, and data storage, as well as its impact on both the global and local community. AI is the hot topic among global leaders in Europe and from the halls of Congress to city councils in rural America. How we regulate AI—and the ethics underpinning it—will cut across thought leadership discussions on a variety of topics ranging from energy transition to innovation in the life sciences. “We have companies in Indiana who are leading some of that discussion,” says Andrea Richter-Garry, the IEDC’s senior vice president of global strategy and engagement and chair of the Summit. “We have tech companies in Indiana with global reach, so how do we start to bring a variety of perspectives to the table?” The 2024 Indiana Global Economic Summit will take the lead in addressing questions that will affect the Midwest, U.S., and the world for the coming decades. Think of it as an international symposium but with a practical, Midwestern approach to finding solutions. “We have this pragmatic problem-solving mentality to tackle these big global challenges,” Richter-Garry says. “As a state that makes things and grows things, our communities are on the forefront of these transformational, technically driven changes. Ours is a unique voice, and we felt bringing everyone to Indiana to [experience] that was a natural and important step.”

PLANTING THE SEEDS . . . The concept for the Indiana Global Economic Summit was years in the making. As Richter-Garry puts it, in the 2010s, Indiana’s leaders understood that its economy and workforce had to grow and began pursuing businesses, governments, and talent partners beyond the state’s borders. Governor Holcomb led dozens of overseas visits to Japan, South Korea, and various spots in Europe. “Those important conversations and partnerships were happening with our partners abroad,” Richter-Garry says. “We had diplomatic missions come to Indiana as well, so we developed this great network of international partners.” As with the 2022 event, Indiana will host diplomats and industry executives from around the world for speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, culminating with an opportunity to attend the world-renowned Indianapolis 500 race. Remarking on the inaugural event, Jacky Wright, CTPO at McKinsey, said: “I was able to [engage] with industry, academic, and policy leaders from 30 international delegations discussing Indiana as a key gateway to building an economy of the future with a focus on partnerships and innovation.” . . . AND WATCHING THEM GROW Thanks to the success of the initial Summit, Indiana was able to foster relationships that germinated from the conference, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Kingdom, making Indiana the first state to sign a direct MOU with the U.K. The two groups have had four subsequent meetings including one featuring a delegation that focused on women in economic development as well as one on energy innovation.

