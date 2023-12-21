Today’s top business headlines: Bird files for bankruptcy, Credit Karma loses a cofounder, and Minnesota debuts its new state flag

Scooter company Bird files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection: Known for its electric scooters meant to make travel around urban areas more accessible, Bird filed for bankruptcy just three months after the New York Stock Exchange delisted its shares, and six months after former CEO Travis VanderZanden parted ways with the company. Full story .

Credit Karma says goodbye to yet another exec: Closing out a tumultuous year for the personal finance company she helped establish 16 years ago, cofounder Nichole Mustard announced her departure from the business. She is the third C-suite exec to part ways with Credit Karma in 2023. Full story.

Minnesota reveals its new state flag: The redesign, created by Minnesota native Andrew Prekker, is relatively simple—two shades of blue in a swallowtail shape emphasize a bold, white North Star—though the process to choose the winner was far more intricate. Full story.

2023 was the hottest year on record: From January through November, global average temperatures were 1.46 degrees Celsius higher than the average in the late 1800s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Nearly 600 deaths were linked to extreme heat during a 31-day streak in Phoenix over the summer, where temperatures exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Just last month a woman died while waiting in line for a Taylor Swift concert during a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, where the temperature reached almost 140 degrees. In 2024, temperatures worldwide are likely to be even hotter. Full story.