Mission Beyond Products: Redefining Success by Empowering Global Businesses

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Jimmie Lee traces his business roots back to childhood. “My mom was a nonprofit and small business owner from when I was in grade school all through high school and college,” he says. “So creating a vision and vision statements are something I’ve been familiar with for a long time.”

As an employee of companies like Boeing, Microsoft and Meta, Lee worked in research development and innovative technology, with access to some of the world’s most complex, cutting-edge technologies and talent. When he founded JLEE & Associates, an innovative and disruptive technology firm, Lee’s mission statement originally focused on security and data privacy for non-enterprise. As late as 2021, he was getting ready to speed to market a product focused on security and privacy. Then GenAI arrived and everything changed. Lee saw that he needed to broaden his business horizon significantly. And like all entrepreneurs, he had also become familiar with a number of sobering statistics. “Through our research we have discovered that one in five early-stage startups fail within one year, 90% of all startups fail within five years, and 70% of all businesses fail within 10 years.” With decades of success on his resume already, he knew he wanted to help others along the path. That’s why his business vision now includes both “how” and “why” components.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“Our mission is to enhance life for all through innovative, disruptive technologies. By taking the world’s best technologies and offering them in more affordable and easier-to-use packages, he works to help smaller businesses compete and build technologies like much larger enterprises. A company’s mission is like a story, Lee says, and more like a living thing than something set in stone. “Even though my company has been around for a long time, it’s still a continual process. It can be a challenge to sit back and try to explain it in a simple, concise way”—but an important one, he adds. And it’s not just about market fit and value propositions. “The crucial second step is trying to define the ‘why’ behind it,” he says. “That process forced me to edit the mission statement again and again to really nail it in.”

“The value part of the mission statement is often the most overlooked part, but it has to be the impactful one,” Lee says. For JLEE and Associates, the goal goes beyond products and services. “Our whole purpose is to make the world better by helping companies implement technology faster and more efficiently so that the failure rate of startups and small businesses starts to shrink. I need to move that needle somehow; I would sure love to at least make it 80%.” One of the effects of having an ambitious goal is that sometimes the mission can become bigger than the company, Lee says. That’s where strategic partnerships can come into play. “If you can’t scale the company to the bigger mission, then ask yourself, can I partner with somebody, or can I inspire someone to disruptively innovate in that space?” “There is an immense amount of brilliant but underrepresented people around the world that are trying to solve problems like cancer and Alzheimer’s, but they just don’t have the access and ability to bring that forward, using the finite amount of resources they have,” he says. “That’s why our mission is figuring out how to get those people elevated and heard.”