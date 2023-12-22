Better outcomes for workers, thanks to artificial intelligence

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Many organizations have been integrating artificial intelligence into their operations for the better part of a decade, if not longer. The past couple of years, however, have seen a massive ramp-up in AI use. This trend has been largely driven by the evolution of generative AI, which is being used by companies to tackle tasks ranging from drafting emails to creating sophisticated computer programs. While some fear that AI will replace workers, the technology has enormous potential to empower employees and improve customer experiences.

A recent panel discussion held by Fast Company, in partnership with Verizon, brought together Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer, and Athina Kanioura, chief strategy and transformation officer for PepsiCo, to talk about the ways organizations can keep people at the center of their efforts to integrate AI into their operations. These are the key takeaways from their conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. As AI reaches an inflection point, companies have an opportunity to shape refine its use.

Since at least the beginning of the 21st century, AI use has been on the rise. Now, though, Verizon, PepsiCo, and many other companies are embedding AI into nearly every process. Sampath points out that Verizon has been integrating AI tools for up to nine years but has accelerated their use during the past two. “It started with our network, then it moved into personalization tools for customers, and now it’s pretty deep in our product offerings as well,” he says. “We think AI brings enormous opportunities in driving down costs and generating revenue, as well improving the customer experience.” According to Kanioura, the inflection point has arrived for two reasons, beginning with the rapid advancement of AI technology. “The cycles of development are unheard of,” she says. “Nearly every month there’s a new release of a generative AI tool that makes the previous releases seem obsolete. We’ve never seen this level of innovation before.”

The second reason is the democratization of generative AI technology. “People everywhere are experimenting with it, both inside and outside of work,” Kanioura says. Without specific goals or guidance, however, this experimentation may not lead to practical applications on a broad scale. It’s largely up to companies who are creating specific use cases to harness the curiosity around AI to develop tools that benefit society in measurable ways. 2. AI’s benefits go beyond the bottom line.

Workers stand to benefit from AI in a number of ways. To start with, AI can cut down on employees’ busywork, freeing them up to focus on more valuable tasks. Take someone in customer service: By spending less time answering simple, repetitive questions that AI tools can field, teams can spend more time empathizing with customers and winning sales. This is already happening in arenas such as call centers, where AI-enabled chatbots are tackling straightforward customer problems, and humans are freed up to deliver more complex solutions. AI is also making some work safer. “At the same time that AI is being used to prevent shortages of our products in stores, our truck drivers are using it to optimize their schedule and routes, which makes their jobs much safer,” Kanioura says.

On top of these benefits, AI is ushering in a wave of new quality-control tasks for many workers. “I suspect we’re one of the companies with the most AI use cases in the world today, but we always put a human in the loop, because you don’t want a scenario where AI does collateral damage or you don’t understand an outcome,” Sampath says. 3. Consumers also have a lot to gain.

One way AI is helping consumers is by enabling companies to communicate with them in a more personalized way. “Whether it’s on their Amazon shopping cart or on TikTok, consumers are used to personalization,” Sampath says, adding that targeted advertising and personalized offers tend to increase customer loyalty. He notes that customers have embraced Verizon’s use of conversational AI, which enables customers to receive guidance as they buy new phones or accessories, change their plans, or make changes to their account. Meanwhile, some companies are using AI tools as they collaborate with consumers to help develop new products. Last year, when PepsiCo was developing a new kind of Cheetos, the company asked its customers to provide feedback about the snack food’s flavor and texture, as well as its packaging design. PepsiCo teams used AI to process the information and consolidate consumer feedback, speeding up the development time from the typical nine to 12 months to just eight weeks. “This process was purely powered by AI and consumers,” Kanioura says.

4. Despite challenges, AI’s future is bright.

With generative AI innovations advancing at such a fast clip, it’s no surprise that challenges are arising for users and potential users. First, there’s the well-publicized danger of hallucination, or AI introducing errors or inaccuracies. “If someone’s coming to us because their device is not working, we can’t give them an answer that’s 65% correct,” Sampath says. To ensure accuracy, AI engineers need to take models that are currently general purpose and make them specific to particular industries or use cases. Another big challenge is cost: Introducing AI tools into an organization’s systems can be expensive and time-consuming, at least initially. Then there’s the issue of regulations. “How do you ensure that the model doesn’t discriminate and complies with all laws? That’s an important question for organizations to be asking,” Sampath says. In spite of these challenges, Sampath and Kanioura agree that AI has the potential to transform society and build a better world for consumers and employees. “I strongly believe that for the next 20 or 25 years, AI is going to drive productivity up, drive prices down, and create a deflationary environment that will increase productivity and GDP growth,” Sampath says.