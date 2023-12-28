This year saw plenty of new and evolving tech products, from blockbuster AI tools to the latest releases in popular video game series. But no product or app, no matter how popular, gets universally good reviews.
We rounded up some of the most amusing (and sometimes blistering) reviews of tech products from app stores, online merchants, and other marketplaces.
Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT and other large language model-based programs are some of the most talked about apps of the year, but not everyone is happy with their performance.
“When I ask them to do a yo mama roast battle it says… yo mamas so kind she made cookies for the whole [neighborhood] and even shared the recipe and it’s boring,” lamented one reviewer of the official ChatGPT app, which has an overall 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Apple’s App Store.
“Never gives answers,” wrote another ChatGPT App Store reviewer. “Might as well goggle.”
“It’s very apparent that the AI has degraded since last October,” complained another one-star review. “It is absolutely wild. Let it run free. What happens happens. Let’s get weird. Get it unhinged.”
Microsoft’s Bing app, which also includes OpenAI-powered chat features, saw at least one user feeling disrespected in an App Store review: “So annoying and sassy like who do you think you’re talking to? ‘Don’t ask me to do your homework again for you [beaming face emoji]’ rude and dumb”