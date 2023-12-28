The most hilarious (and blistering) tech reviews of 2023

This year saw plenty of new and evolving tech products, from blockbuster AI tools to the latest releases in popular video game series . But no product or app, no matter how popular, gets universally good reviews.

We rounded up some of the most amusing (and sometimes blistering) reviews of tech products from app stores, online merchants, and other marketplaces.

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT and other large language model-based programs are some of the most talked about apps of the year, but not everyone is happy with their performance.

“When I ask them to do a yo mama roast battle it says… yo mamas so kind she made cookies for the whole [neighborhood] and even shared the recipe and it’s boring,” lamented one reviewer of the official ChatGPT app, which has an overall 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Apple’s App Store.