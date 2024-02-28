How to follow your instincts when designing brands

The varied language associated with instinct often references the human body and its sensations. Phrases include “doing what feels right,” “listening to your heart” (or “your inner voice”), “your gut feeling,” “human nature” (or “second nature”), “feeling it in your bones” (or “waters”), to name but a few. While the academic concepts and theories associated with instinct are numerous and cross multiple disciplines, definitions, contexts, and applications (for example, behavioral, cognitive, genetic, motivational, functional, and so on) rather wonderfully, without reading or studying any of them, we all know what instinct is, how it manifests itself, and when best to use it.

[Image: courtesy Phaidon]

Read through the library of branding and marketing communication books and you will quickly learn how brands “live” in a wide range of locations: corporate environments, digital ecospheres, retail spaces, the product itself and its packaging, the behaviors and actions of business leaders and employees, and most importantly of all, in the hearts and minds of customers (existing and potential). Brands that build high levels of emotional connection with their customers are able to benefit from positive differentiation from their competitors, and they can also effectively resist competition on price.

Some of the world’s best-known brands—the ones that connect so effectively with their customers—were created by following one’s heart. As the early modernist artist Marc Chagall so neatly put it, “If I create from the heart, nearly everything works; if from the head, almost nothing.”

Businesses readily acknowledge that creativity is at the heart of innovation, and innovation is the engine of growth. In the commercial world, where originality and innovation are essential, relying exclusively on rational, systematic thinking can limit the production of creative ideas. Instinct plays an essential role in the generation of new and diverse concepts, enabling individuals and organizations to take risks and cultivate ideas that may not have been considered through logic alone.