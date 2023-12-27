The ultimate guide to what middle managers need in order to excel

Global HR analyst Josh Bersin recently said , “In 25 years, I have never seen such low levels of investment and maturity in leadership development.”

That’s disappointing news for millions of middle managers worldwide—especially when research by Gartner tells us that middle-management responsibilities have recently doubled compared to those of individual contributors. Yet investment is still disproportionately sent toward the top and bottom of the leadership ladder, leaving those in the middle dangerously unsupported, according to management consulting company Development Dimensions International. Another study found that managers are twice as likely to be looking for new jobs as nonmanagerial employees.

As Fast Company’s Julia Herbst wrote recently, “No one wants to be a middle manager anymore.”

Managers are “getting crushed,” said Liz Fosslien, head of communications and content at human resources company Humu.