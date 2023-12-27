As it tackles AI, Atlassian is asking big questions—and sharing them

Even if you’ve never touched any of Atlassian’s products, there’s a pretty good chance others in your organization—such as IT and customer service teams—use them every day. Best known for Jira , Confluence , and, my favorite, Trello , the Sydney-based company has a low profile but a big presence in collaborative enterprise software. Its products are instrumental to how many companies wrangle tasks, such as tracking support requests and managing projects. Over Atlassian’s 21-year history, all that has propelled it to more than 10,000 employees, 265,000-plus customers, and $3.5 billion in revenue.

Like just about everyone in the software business, Atlassian spent 2023 reimagining its product roadmap around generative AI. At its Team 23 conference in April, it unveiled a “virtual teammate” called Atlassian Intelligence, which—like much of this year’s new AI—is less one specific thing than a variety of features spread across multiple products. After a beta period in which about 10% of customers gave them a try, many of these tools have now reached general availability, including ones for summarizing work documents, performing tasks such as database queries in plain language, and providing automated responses to help requests.

Even more AI-powered functionality is on its way, including a still-in-beta glossary maker that automatically identifies and defines an organization’s internal terminology, a boon to newbies who haven’t yet decoded all the requisite buzzwords. “If you’ve been at Atlassian 10 years, you know what ‘Socrates’ means,” says Atlassian cofounder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes, by way of example. “Socrates, at Atlassian, is our data lake. If you’re new, you’re like, ‘Why the hell does this page talk about Socrates? Are we in ancient Greece?’ It’s easy to get confused.”

In a way, the sheer practicality of the business tools Atlassian creates raises the bar for any AI they adopt. The answers provided by a general-purpose bot, such as ChatGPT—whether factual or hallucinatory—are based on a surging sea of random training data that, until fairly recently, most experts didn’t think was sufficient to achieve useful results. Even now, even the creators of such products don’t fully understand how they work.