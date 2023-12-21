BY Chalmers Brown3 minute read

Ethics functions as a philosophical approach to morality. While it has infinite applications, one area where ethics routinely comes up is in the business world.

According to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, business ethics consists of the ethical dimensions that exist during the exchange of services and goods. It applies to both the offerings themselves as well as the entities that are exchanging them. The question is, how can you integrate something like morality into business—and is it worth it? While the answer to the initial question remains a perpetual work in progress, I’ve found the second part is much easier to answer: yes. HOW IMPORTANT IS ETHICS IN BUSINESS?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Often, the question of ethics revolves around right and wrong. And don’t misunderstand me—those are foundational elements of business ethics. But too often, business leaders look at ethics as a necessary burden. Ethics isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s a key driver of long-term business success. Good business ethics can lead to: Improved reputation and brand recognition

Higher employee morale

Better employee behavior

Increased customer trust

Enhanced customer retention These are common attributes that create sustainable success.

What I’m trying to say here is that ethics isn’t just something you need to invest in to avoid the negative consequences of looking like you’re “a corrupt company.” It’s a legitimate and powerful business-building tool that benefits employees, customers, and the companies that bring them together. INTEGRATING SOCIETAL ETHICS INTO A WINNING STRATEGY Ethical conduct should benefit both a company and the society within which it exists. These benefits shouldn’t emphasize short-term, but long-term gains.

Financial management app Gravystack has created a platform that helps teach financial literacy to kids and teenagers. The company hopes to help at least 50 million kids become financially competent so that they can succeed in the world. Currently, their reach can be measured through app downloads and number of workshop attendees. This goal aligns company success with a tangible and positive real-world impact that will ripple through the next generation. Consider your own company. Start with your vision, mission, and value statements. What ethical elements can you use to integrate societal improvement into your daily business goals? INTEGRATING CULTURAL ETHICS INTO A WINNING STRATEGY

advertisement

Along with impacting society, ethics should influence corporate culture. It should have an impact on everything from decision-making to communication to employee well-being. Rockwell Automation is committed to this kind of inward-facing ethics. The company invests in the ongoing development of both present and future workers. The former takes place through a lifelong learning program with existing staff. The latter comes from investing in STEM education initiatives. Consider how you can work learning and development initiatives into your own company. If you don’t have L&D set up, who on your team can lead that effort? If it does exist, what areas are not delivering or can be bolstered with fresh investment in your staff?

INTEGRATING DIVERSITY ETHICS INTO A WINNING STRATEGY Ethics is often associated with a diverse workforce. A company that is willing to hire people from different backgrounds, cultures, beliefs, and lifestyles is likely to be open and fair. The part that’s often overlooked, though, is that integrating diversity is also a way to reinforce a winning strategy. When you hire individuals from different backgrounds and minority groups, you open yourself up to new perspectives. Each person has their own experiences, but when those are very diverse, it increases creativity.

DEI initiatives integrate people who can challenge the status quo and look for new and exciting ways to reach KPIs. When you invite others to the table and listen to what they have to say, it can open up a new world of experiences and ideas that would have never been an option when everyone is from the same culture and background and is used to thinking in a specific way. FOCUSING ON BUSINESS ETHICS THAT BENEFIT EVERYONE Business ethics don’t have to be an unprofitable part of your to-do list. It can be a powerful business tool that benefits a company’s customers, community, employees, and bottom line.