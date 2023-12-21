How traceability will transform the future of B2B

BY Barry Fiske4 minute read

I woke up this morning thinking about the year 2030. No, I wasn’t dreaming about space robots or teleportation machines (at least not that I’ll admit to in this article). I was thinking about business-to-business (B2B) and how different it’s going to be just six years from now. Surprised? Well, look at how much the world has changed in just the past three years.

We’ve been through a pandemic, wars and shifting geopolitics, the rise and fall of new technologies, and huge shocks to the global supply chain. Today, 75% of all B2B buyers are under 35 years old. There’s more competition, longer deal cycles, greater attrition. It’s clear B2B is living in a very different world today. So how can I possibly predict the world of B2B six years from now? Research, my friend. Our team has talked with analysts, studied reports, and most importantly, we’ve spent time with digital leaders from some of the leading B2B brands around the world. And through these conversations, several consistent forces of change have emerged. These forces are the basis of my predictions. As a taste, here’s one that some of you might find shocking: THE TRANSPARENCY IMPERATIVE

Based on my research, I predict that by the year 2030, transparency will be a top 2 driver of buying decisions across all categories of B2B. So, what exactly does that mean? If you look at the list of top drivers of buying decisions today in B2B, you see things such as price, quality, availability, payment terms, and security. I’m saying that by the year 2030, traceable facts—such as where a product comes from, how well compensated the manufacturing workers are, and how sustainably and ethically the product is produced—will matter as much as price in the decision-making process. In fact, for many B2B buyers, they’ll be willing to pay much more for it. Crazy, right? To make sense of this prediction, let’s start at the beginning.

TRACEABILITY IN B2B MANUFACTURING Traceability is the ability to identify and track the entire chain of sourcing, production, and movement of any product at any stage, as it moves from the raw-material source to various indirect suppliers through the manufacturing process and all the way to the end user. Because of the complexity and global nature of the manufacturing and distribution of many B2B products, the collection and management of traceability data are major challenges for the B2B supply chain. But it’s a problem that B2B buyers are demanding sellers solve because B2B buyers recognize they’re not just buying a product, they’re buying how that product is made and the impact that production has on people around the world.

B2B buyers are demanding transparency and traceability to ensure they can deliver new products that are sustainably produced, manufactured at a predictable and cost-efficient pace, and that can be marketed as “pro-worker” or “responsibly sourced,” allowing them to command a premium price point. Basically, I’m predicting that this competition of “who is more sustainable,” “who has better worker conditions,” and “who is offering more transparency on their ingredients and overall manufacturing process” will drive B2B buying decisions in the future. There are three main global forces driving this shift in perspective.

Force #1: The B2B Buyer Is Changing Based on our internal research, 62% of B2B buyers whose last purchase was over $100,000 are much more likely to buy from socially responsible businesses. Not a surprise considering how much younger the B2B buying population will be in the future and the fact that 76% of millennials consider environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) commitments as a major factor when choosing where they want to work. Force #2: Government Regulation Is Changing

The data shows a clear and dramatic rise in regulation on the subjects of sustainability, ethics and transparency over the past few years. For example, we see that nearly 80 countries have enacted legislation to restrict plastic usage, and over 170 countries have vowed to “substantially cut” plastic consumption by 2030. In terms of scale, over 55% of these country-level production requirements are coming from economies with populations of more than 100 million people. Force #3: The Technology Required Is Here For a long time, the hardware and software required to accurately and efficiently track the production and distribution of B2B products was out of reach to most B2B manufacturers around the world. No longer. Merkle’s research shows that by 2025, 40% of chief strategy officers will have implemented multi-sided, real-time data exchanges. And over the past decade, the average cost of ultra-high-frequency RFID tags has fallen by over 80% to just 4 cents. Now with blockchain, the ability to track and understand complex global transactions has never been easier.

A TRACEABLE FUTURE—YES OR NO? So, will I be right? Will B2B buyers prioritize the transparent and traceable understanding of how their products are made and the impact they have on the environment over their price per unit? Am I sure that many B2B buyers will pay more for a similar product just because the transparency of its origin is clear? Well, my money is on it. And if you look at the trends over just the past few years, it’s not hard to predict the ongoing shift over the next six. In a world where over two-thirds of all B2B buyers already work for organizations that require them to make purchases from sellers that follow sustainable practices, if I were a B2B product manufacturer, I would make absolutely sure my workers are paid well, my raw materials are sustainably sourced, and my manufacturing process is ethical and environmentally sound. Because that, more than anything else, is how I know I’m going to win six years from now in the transparent future I’m predicting for B2B.