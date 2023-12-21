BY Chia-Lin Simmons4 minute read

Growing old and getting old are inescapable aspects of life that we’ve been taught we should fight, push up against, and try to conquer. We all want to look and feel our best at every stage of our lives, but it seems that aging in place with grace is largely ignored by the technology sector. It appears as though society’s fear of aging is reflected in the actions of the industry. I believe there are a few reasons why AI-driven solutions have not made their way into the hands of the elderly: Technology businesses often create tech to expand the boundaries of what can be done with technology in the future.

New tech is designed with the far future in mind—the siren call of the next “big thing,” which leapfrogs the world as it exists today.

New tech typically serves the community that creates it. Often, new tech is created by and for the same demographic that uses it.

The aging population is not viewed as a commercially viable audience, yet research shows they spend more than any other generational group.

The longevity economy is focused on how to stay young, not how to age with independence. The broader question for executives of tech companies then becomes: Are we applying technology to serve our customers in a way that makes sense? Are we serving their needs based on where they are today and will be in the near future?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As a 50-year-old female, I’m not entirely sure I understand what the needs of a 70-year-old might be. That’s why, as a company serving the needs of people who are interested in personal safety, LogicMark is constantly thinking about how to put our customers at the center of everything we do and with each technology we employ—including AI. This ensures the customer’s experience is at the center of the AI we build, not the other way around, which is a vital consideration regardless of the audience we serve. BEST PRACTICES FOR CUSTOMER-CENTRIC DEVELOPMENT OF AI TECHNOLOGIES

I would love to see a shift in the angle from which technology is developed. We need to focus more on what the customer needs, instead of building AI for a specific type of person or developing what we want the customer to focus on. By doing so, we can solve real problems and prevent building technology from inside an echo chamber. Here are some best practices for how companies can build AI technology that serves customers where they are in the moment and in the near future: 1. Ensure The Input Data Is Relevant

advertisement

Building effective AI hinges on the data that’s loaded into it. You know the saying: junk in, junk out. And when creating AI, that principle is absolutely vital. Is the data being used representative of the right groups? Just as Gen Z and Baby Boomers (for example) don’t shop for clothes the same way, men and women don’t have the same lifespans and aging health concerns. The data you use matters—the types of people, assumptions about those people, typical customer habits, race, gender, the considerations go on and on. The tech that’s developed is only as good as the data it’s served. 2. Gather The Data You Need, Not All The Data Available Ask yourself, “Do we need to know that?” At LogicMark, we could collect a lot of data in the home, but do we need all that data? Do we care about the changes in the pattern of the data versus the actual data? The answer here is that often, companies have the opportunity to collect a lot of data, but the key is to be strategic and thoughtful about what type of data you are gathering and what you’re trying to solve for versus gathering every possible piece of data, which can distract from what needs to be done.

What you feed into the AI is a crucial and serious exercise. AI can go terribly wrong—sometimes with relatively benign results, but sometimes resulting in business and brand-crushing outcomes. If the data is not essential to the needs of the customer the company is trying to serve, then don’t gather it. 3. Solve Problems That Might Not Be Yours—Yet As a society, we’re facing a disparity in terms of the number of people who are aging compared to the number of people who are able to care for them. That puts an inordinate amount of stress on the caregiving child. How can we align AI to solve that problem? Can we use AI to help make caretaking easier? The answer is a resounding yes. This problem might not need solving in your life today, but chances are it will be at some point—and we can use AI to help us think about how people want to and expect to age.