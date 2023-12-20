BY Kate Williams3 minute read

The climate crisis is no longer lingering on the horizon—we can’t brush it off and say that we will deal with it tomorrow. We must take action now. Businesses stand at a pivotal point: Whether or not we meet the emissions reduction targets outlined by the IPCC is in large part in the hands of global corporations. Government commitments—such as those set at COP28 in early December—set the goalposts, but it’s businesses that need to make the plays, engaging consumers who are intent on using their purchasing power to push companies toward reducing emissions and doing better by people and the planet. Change Climate’s public input survey found that 99% of respondents said companies should be doing “more” or “much more” about climate change. And empty promises of “doing more” aren’t cutting it with today’s employees and consumers. Addressing the climate crisis in business needs to take the form of credible action and meaningful commitment to progress.

So, how do we move in the direction of progress? And what role can employees and consumers play in getting there? Here are three ideas to get you started: 1. INTEGRATE CLIMATE ACTION INTO YOUR BOTTOM LINE Fortunately, credible commitments to reducing emissions aren’t just the right thing to do; they are a smart business decision. Baking climate action into your business strategy sets your company up for success—while also setting you apart from competitors.

There are clear business incentives that come from reducing emissions. In a survey of global business leaders, 92% reported that reducing carbon emissions is an urgent priority for their organizations. The same study found that the top three perceived benefits of emission reductions were building brand recognition, driving critical innovation, and attracting and retaining customers. This tells us that leaders around the world understand that protecting the planet is a crucial part of doing business successfully. 2. COMMUNICATE YOUR VALUES How do conscious consumers find brands that match their values? They look for clear messaging that states how a brand is taking responsibility for its impact and doing right by people and the planet. They also seek to verify that they can trust this messaging. Increased brand recognition and trust means that businesses not only make and follow through on their commitments, they also communicate their impact. Having a ready-to-share plan means being ready to present the numbers and tangible results for how a company is integrating climate action into business goals to address long-term resilience, cost savings, evolving consumer expectations, and giving back to communities.

Many companies choose to certify their impact so that consumers can tell them apart from other brands who may not be backing up their environmental claims. Certification from well-recognized third parties adds a level of trust and takes the pressure off of consumers to conduct their own research on every purchase that they make. An industry leader in the home and kitchen sector reports that since integrating their environmental commitment into their strategy, they have seen an increase in engagement on social media as well as a company-wide excitement for giving back. Employees have logged more than 900 volunteer hours with nonprofits in addition to the company’s significant monetary donations. 3. COMMIT TO YOUR STRATEGY

Implementing a robust climate action plan might not be easy, but it’s absolutely essential. It’s also an incredible opportunity for innovation that sets businesses apart in a sea of options—making or breaking which products and services consumers are reaching for. And, it helps attract and retain top talent when hiring and building up your team. More than ever, job searchers are looking for companies with strong commitments to people and the planet. When companies successfully share and abide by their values, employees are more likely to stick around. Employee satisfaction leads to engagement and a strong company culture, drawing in even more passionate and highly skilled team members and contributing to business success. We know that giving back and reducing emissions is a smart business decision and that our future depends on it. There is power in collective action, and collective action from global business leaders is urgently needed to reduce global emissions and move toward a better future.