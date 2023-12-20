BY Yong Kim4 minute read

High attrition is yet again the number one problem facing retailers today due to roadblocks including low wages and a spike in retail crime. As stated previously by McKinsey & Co., one in five individuals in the United States works in either retail or hospitality, and at least half of these front-line workers are considering quitting. This is not a new issue, however, as these roadblocks have been plaguing the retail sector for many years. As we anticipate that these problems will not disappear anytime soon, it is critical for brands to understand how to combat high attrition. What strategies can brands put in place to increase retail worker retention? INCREASING WAGE TRANSPARENCY

One strategy that is highly recommended to improve employee retention is wage transparency, which refers to when an employer is open about sharing employees’ compensation details. This can include openly sharing one’s salary ranges, usually in an effort to ensure pay equity. This practice is proven to have various benefits, such as improving recruitment and team morale, and it can have a direct impact on increasing retail worker retention. Low wages have historically driven workers out of the retail space as 64% of retail workers are not making a living wage. With visibility into wages across an organization, workers are able to have more well-informed, fair, and honest conversations about their wages with their management. When workers always have access to this information, it also helps spark these conversations before they are too late. Typically, when a worker gives notice they are leaving, their mind is made up; 50% of employees who accept a counteroffer leave within 12 months. But when management is open and has these ongoing transparent conversations about pay, it enables organizations to proactively address any wage issues before it is too late. Workers are increasingly seeking value at work, and peeling back this layer of wage secrecy is showcasing to retail workers that they are important to the organization.

ENSURING ENHANCED WORKER FLEXIBILITY Another key strategy to implement is enhanced worker flexibility. This can include allowing for flexible scheduling opportunities and adjustable working hours, and ensuring that your employees’ time off requests are respected. In turn, this will help employees with obtaining a work-life balance, which makes everyone more eager and ready to show up to work. With front-line retail positions, scheduling is often rigid and no longer reflective of our more flexible working models. However, allowing temporary workers to work at your store can help ensure worker flexibility, as these on-demand employees can help fill in any gaps that you may have on your team due to time-off requests or sick days. This is especially critical to implement during the busy holiday season, as these temporary employees can also provide increased support to the full-time employees who would have otherwise been working around the clock to support the increased crowds. These on-demand temporary worker platforms give your management and frontline employees the needed resources to offer a newfound sense of flexibility, developing a system that everyone can get behind.

CREATING TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMING Emphasizing the importance of ongoing education is also a critical strategy to implement within the retail workplace. By showcasing the importance of ongoing education, this can ensure that employees are the best prepared for advancement within the company. This can include hosting weekly training sessions and interactive development programs. Fostering an environment that promotes these ongoing trainings and programs shows your team that you are passionate about helping them to expand their skills within their job, while also empowering them to be more engaged on the job. Historically, front-line jobs were labeled as dead-end positions, but that could not be farther from the truth. In these hands-on positions, workers gain essential skills that translate to other aspects of the business, including customer service representatives, operations professionals, and inventory positions.