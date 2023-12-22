Your favorite Christmas carol just got a rewrite—in support of a Gaza ceasefire

BY Talib Visram3 minute read

Whether on the radio, in malls, or at holiday parties, most Americans have been hearing the cozy tones and sleigh-bell jingles of festive songs for the past month. But they likely haven’t heard a version of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” like this:

We wish for the liberation Of the Palestinian Nation, An end to the occupation, And a Happy New Year! [Photo: Ceasefire Carols] In 22 cities, from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Louisville, Kentucky, to Long Beach, California, people have been gathering to belt out Christmas tunes with notable differences, from traditional carols like “Silent Night” to pop hits like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Their version of “Joy to the World” includes these new lyrics: Joy to the world! We have a choice To end this genocide! It’s our tax dollars funding it Our politicians blunder it We won’t stand idly by, We won’t stand idly by, While thousands and thousands die We say, ceasefire. They’ve come dressed in red and green scarves, for the Palestinian flag, holding banners saying “Love Thy Neighbor” and “End Islamaphobia [and] End Antisemitism.” The aim is to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of the Israeli hostages, and the end to the occupation of the Palestinian territories, says cofounder of Ceasefire Carols, Sarah Abbott. “We’re seeing so many different people in the U.S. and worldwide taking up that demand,” she says, “so we’re trying to add to that critical mass.” The project has been developing since the start of Israel’s “incessant bombing of Gaza” in October, says Abbott, a Minneapolis-based leadership coach with a background in community organizing. Within her choir group and community, many were “horrified by the level of violence” they were witnessing, she says. She helped assemble a group of songwriters, musicians, and choral conductors to rewrite the carols and design an instructional tool kit for anyone who wanted to take part.

According to the tool kit, carolers are encouraged to sing in public places including churches, Christmas markets, and near holiday displays (not door-to-door, due to safety concerns). They’re also encouraging singing outside elected officials’ residences; 200 people sang on the sidewalk in front of Amy Klobuchar’s house in Minneapolis last week, with a big Christmas card urging the senator to call for a ceasefire. They chose carols for their iconic nature—and because they’re cherished by people, particularly Christians, says Abbott, who grew up Episcopalian but does not practice now. She feels there has been a “deep silence and absence of Christian voices” compared to those of Muslim and Arab groups, as well as many Jewish anti-Zionist groups that have urged for peace. Palestinian Christians have also called for the canceling of Christmas this year. Pastor Munther Isaac, of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, said that if Christ were born today, “he would be born under the rubble and Israeli shelling.” Israeli airstrikes have reportedly also killed people within Christian church compounds.

But Abbott says both practicing and secular Christians in the U.S. also have a responsibility to be involved. Support for Christian Zionism is significant within the U.S. evangelical church, but it has different reasoning than Jewish Zionism, says Carlo Aldrovandi, assistant professor of International Peace Studies at Trinity College, Dublin, who has written a book on Christian Zionism. It stems from an ideology that the second coming of Christ will only happen when all Jewish people have returned to Israel. At that point, all Christians would be saved, and all others would be damned to hell. Following that theory, many Christian Zionists view the current crisis “is seen as a sign that the end is coming,” Aldrovandi says, and believe they could bring about the rapture faster by providing political support for Israel. Christian Zionism also has a powerful political lobby in the U.S. Groups such as Christians United for Israel were instrumental in the Trump administration’s decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The People’s Church (@thepeopleschurchpdx) Abbott is encouraged by the reception so far; the first Ceasefire Carols abroad have also taken place in the U.K. and New Zealand. Aldrovandi isn’t surprised that the carol singing is gaining support. He is currently studying how sentiment appears to be changing among a younger generation of Christian evangelicals, who feel less “uncritical support” for Israel. “The young generation,” he says, “are becoming more and more familiar and sympathetic towards the Palestinian plight.”