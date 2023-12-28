AI, pregnancy discrimination, and harassment: How the government fought workplace discrimination in 2023

BY Pavithra Mohan4 minute read

In 2023, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reaffirmed its status as the federal watchdog for workplace discrimination, after years of pulling back on litigation activity under the Trump administration’s appointees. With the long-awaited confirmation of EEOC commissioner Kalpana Kotagal earlier this year, the agency—which is led by five commissioners appointed by the president—now has a Democratic majority, allowing the agency to break its deadlock and move forward with its regulatory agenda.

In a return to form, the EEOC filed 143 employment discrimination lawsuits during the last fiscal year, which ended on September 30—more than double the number of filings issued in fiscal year 2022. The agency also redoubled its efforts with systemic cases—a special designation used for a pattern of discrimination that has a broad impact on an industry or region—with 25 such lawsuits, the highest number of filings over the past five years. Beyond increasing the cadence of its litigation, the EEOC issued its interpretation of new laws like the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which went into effect earlier this year, as well as renewed guidance on harassment in the workplace; the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace and the potential for discrimination has been a major focus as well and an issue that Democratic and Republican commissioners have been aligned on. The lawsuits brought by the EEOC this year represent the full spectrum of issues that the agency is designed to address, from sexual harassment to discrimination in hiring. But the EEOC only pursues litigation for a handful of cases that come its way, so its choice of lawsuits also signals its priorities—whether that means focusing on new discrimination laws or taking a systemic approach to case selection—and offers insight into how the EEOC will approach enforcement in 2024.

