TGIM: Thank God it’s Monday

BY Jordan Peace4 minute read

It’s difficult to determine if American culture believes the following statement: “Work is good.” On the one hand, hard work, strong convictions, and fearlessness are oft-depicted traits of the typical American hero archetype. Let’s consider everyone’s favorite fictional billionaire-genius-superhero, Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man), who’s defined not only by his elite intelligence, but also by his tenacity, drive, and unmatched work ethic. It’s also important to note that this particular hero almost dies on several occasions due to refusing to stop working and seek the help he needs. The same thing that makes a person great is often their undoing. The opposite depiction is also common in storytelling—the lazy non-hustler who hasn’t gotten their life together. Usually the story progresses so the not-yet-hero goes through a massive hardship or inspirational event that forever changes them, thus setting up the “not all heroes are born; some are made” theme. For either type of hero, work is often presented as an unmitigated good.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

HOW MUCH FREE TIME IS IDEAL? When I talk to people about their jobs, I get a completely different impression. Work is often presented as a burden, an interruption of leisure and freedom over one’s schedule. Everyone’s company is said to only care about the bottom line. Everyone only gets X weeks of vacation. Everyone’s getting passed over for the job they deserve. My absolute favorite (insert sarcasm) is when you ask a coworker, “How’s it going?” and they respond with the tired and cynical expression, “Living the dream!” So let’s be real here: What does our culture really believe about work? Do we see it as the honorable path to a better life? Or do we want pure leisure for 77.28 years? One study, published recently in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, explored the self-reported well-being and life satisfaction of participants based on varying levels of free time. It’s fascinating to note that participants with low free time had equally low well-being scores as those with seven or more hours of free time per day. It was the group in the middle, averaging about 3.5 hours of free time per day, that reported much higher satisfaction and well-being. Furthermore, when participants in the high-free-time category chose to fill their free hours with productive activities like exercise or hobbies, they ended up with similar scores to those with moderate free time. Essentially, they created “work” where there was none, and it made them happier.

ARE RETIREES HAPPY? A pertinent area to consider in our quest to answer the question, “Is work good?” is retirement. The first version of retirement developed in the 19th century meant a pension given to anyone over 70 years old, who was simultaneously no longer allowed to work. These days, retirement is almost a given, when it’s feasible financially. How does retirement impact the health and happiness of those who choose it (and can afford it)? Anecdotally, my own observation is that retirement can be a hard emotional journey. Some retirees quickly fade into a shell of their former selves. Others quickly transition their newfound free time into travel, volunteering, being an involved grandparent, etc. These retirees seem, to me, about as engaged and happy as they were prior to retiring.

advertisement

One study shows that while deciding to retire has a strongly correlated relationship to lower levels of depression, this effect, known as Ashenfelter’s dip, does not carry over into retirement. It’s one thing to get excited about retirement and look forward to it, but it’s another to live it. In other words, retirement doesn’t appear to be the magic ticket to a happy, healthy and fulfilled life. FINDING BALANCE BETWEEN WORK AND LEISURE It would seem that a happy existence means a life that blends work and leisure. Kids struggle mightily with a lack of structure and expectations. A responsibility-less child is an unhappy child, devoid of discipline and unable to properly deal with the inevitable challenges that life brings. Similarly, a working-age adult who doesn’t work or does the bare minimum in their work is observably devoid of purpose in life. Hard work brings with it a feeling of accomplishment and pride when we know that we have given ourselves to our task and now have something of value to show for it. Work is a rallying point that connects us to the people we work alongside and others through our labor. Work is good.

But leisure is good too. Rest and the pursuit of our individual interests and passions is healthy. Leisure is vital to our well-being, our sense of community and of self, and our ability to lay aside the never-ending challenges of work in order to reboot and start afresh. Sleep itself, perhaps the pinnacle of relaxation, is necessary to keep us alive. With too little sleep, we impair our circulation, digestion, immune system, metabolism, and our brain function. If the long-term negative impacts aren’t convincing enough, our brains are designed to force us to sleep eventually; otherwise we don’t survive. Rest is good. CONCLUSION With the Western penchant for pendulum-swinging extremism, we tend to treat either work or leisure as good and demonize the other. The truth is that both are good, and both are necessary. Without work, we are unhappy, unwell, and often purposeless. Without rest, our bodies and minds break down, leading to serious health problems or even death.