Which car brand has the safest drivers? Not Tesla, apparently

Most of us have fallen victim to stereotyping a driver based on the make and model of their ride. If you’ve ever inched down the street behind a busted-up old Buick, imagining a tiny grandma barely peeking over the wheel—you’re guilty. Sometimes, your best guess is spot on. But other times, it turns out to be a teen with a learner’s permit or a burly tattooed grown man.

You can’t always (accurately) judge a driver by their wheels, but sometimes, according to a new report that breaks down driving trends, maybe you can.

A new Lending Tree report used tens of millions of insurance quotes from QuoteWizard to determine which car brands have the best and worst drivers. It analyzed the 30 brands with the most quotes. And it found that nationally, Ram drivers ranked the worst: They had 32.90 driving incidents (accidents, DUIs, speeding, and other traffic and vehicle citations) per 1,000 drivers from Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 14, 2023. Tesla wasn’t far behind, with 31.13 incidents. Subaru was the third worst with 30.09 incidents.

While overall, Ram drivers beat out Tesla for the bad driver title, Tesla drivers had more accidents than anyone else. From Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 14, 2023, they had 23.54 accidents per 1,000 drivers. The least accident-prone drivers were those of Pontiacs (8.41), Mercurys (8.96), and Saturns (9.13).