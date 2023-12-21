BY Cheryl Stokes4 minute read

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are a driving force behind positive business outcomes. With companies recognizing the heightened importance of inclusion and belonging, ERGs often hold it all together. According to a 2020 McKinsey report, 25% of companies outperformed their peers if they had a gender-diverse C-suite, and 36% were more likely to show profit outperformance with an ethnically diverse C-suite. ERGs, which are employee-led and voluntary, are often at the helm of increasing belonging in these outperforming corporations. With a focus on fostering inclusive workplaces, while steering companies toward more favorable business results, ERGs are more important than ever—boosting employee productivity, enhancing retention, and promoting innovation amongst participants. ERGs significantly contribute to transforming a company’s bottom line.

THE HISTORY The origin of ERGs can be traced back to the civil rights movement. The Xerox National Black Employee Caucus was the first known ERG group to come together and demand change in the ’70s. Joseph Wilson, the CEO of Xerox, founded the initiative to advocate for inclusion and change within his company. THE ROLE OF ERGs IN TODAY’S PROGRESSIVE WORLD

Today, around 90% of Fortune 500 companies have adopted ERGs that connect individuals with similar interests, characteristics, or identities to resources that fuel corporate performance. These connections inspire innovation and enable collective problem-solving skills to overcome business challenges. ERGs also grant companies insights into their employee and customer base, providing a roadmap for recruitment. Additionally, employees in ERGs have more exposure to leadership teams with the capacity to drive positive organizational changes and better business benefits. THE BOTTOM-LINE IMPACT ERGs are a critical feature of positive business outcomes. Studies show that 35% of companies that implemented ERGs increased in size. Organizations that empower employees to bring their unique voices and perspectives to the forefront reap benefits beyond company culture. Eighty-five percent of millennials, who comprise 35% of the workforce, say they want to work with companies that maintain an inclusive workplace. Embracing ERGs aligns with this demographic’s expectations and should underscore the need for organizations to prioritize inclusion as a pillar of their business model.

By creating an environment of inclusion, employers boost job satisfaction and build a sense of belonging. Fifty-four percent of organizations with ERGs reported an increase in a sense of belonging and community, and 14% saw an increase in retention. Numerous companies showcase the effectiveness of ERGs and the correlation between reducing turnover rates and maintaining company resources. Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a strategic partner of CNEXT, offers an excellent example with its transformative approach to innovation and positive business results through ERGs. BCG designed groups to drive inclusion and forge connections among like-minded peers. The inclusivity of their ERGs spans various dimensions: caregiver status, race, sexual orientation, and more. This representation demonstrates to prospective clients and customers that their needs and ideas are considered regardless of background. ERGs can mirror broader societal initiatives within a company by putting inclusion and belonging at the forefront. Furthermore, ERGs can catalyze social awareness campaigns that spread positive influence beyond internal teams, demonstrating the benefits of ERGs and more favorable business outcomes.

With intentional design and engagement, ERGs can breed innovation through diverse perspectives that often lead to creative solutions. Real-world examples of successful ERGs are: Military Support & Assistance Group (MSAG) at Bank of America: Bank of America launched its ERG to support veterans and those on active duty by providing servicemembers and their families with resources such as job recruiting, career development, financial education, and more. The program has impacted more than 200 homes, and Bank of America has committed to hiring 10,000 veterans and servicemembers over the coming years.

Women@Microsoft Scholarship (W@M): Microsoft launched the W@M scholarship for high school women and non-binary people as an opportunity to establish a tech career. This ERG aims to bridge the gender gap of a historically male-dominated industry by developing and retaining women employees. The program includes scholarships, mentorship, skill development, networking, and more. The result has been a year-over-year increase of 1.0% in women employees at Microsoft since 2018.

Rockwell Automation: Rockwell is known for their award-winning ERG program that unifies employees based on characteristics like sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, and gender. The multicultural group offers real-time perspectives on workplace concerns and enables employees to find solutions. Rockwell also provides financial support to help fund the goals and missions of empowering its employees. These achievements resulted in Rockwell winning the 2020 Diversity Impact Award. GETTING STARTED