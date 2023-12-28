And the best magazine covers of the year are . . .

BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

Dutch art director Jaap Biemans has a lot on his plate today.

The holidays are in full swing, and he just put an issue of his weekly Volkskrant Magazine to bed; the next deadlines are already looming in the throes of Christmas and the New Year—but I’m talking to him on a Monday, so he’s already onto his next task. “I know that The New Yorker has got a new cover,” he says. “New York magazine’s got a new one every two weeks—and that is today.” And that’s only a couple of the titles he actively monitors—his inbox regularly pops and pings with submissions for all the brilliant ones he doesn’t. Such is the life of a magazine-cover junkie. Or, rather, the Cover Junkie, who obsessively curates the best of the editorial world for around 120,000 followers on Instagram. Perhaps no one has a more passionate grasp of the modern magazine cover, so today we’re just adding to his regular cover chaos. We’ve asked him to select the best magazine covers of 2023—and he has come prepared with a stack of them printed out. His barometer for a great cover?

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“When you want to lick it, or when it punches you in the face. When you have goosebumps. When it surprises you.” As Biemans rifles through his stack, he says he mostly tried to stay away from the “usual suspects,” if you will—the covers that are ubiquitous in visual culture. For those, you can indeed turn to his Instagram. But what I’ve always loved best about Cover Junkie is the discoverability at play: Come for The New Yorker, stay for an indie pub you’ve never heard of that’s pumping out progressive work. It’s a mix that, perhaps unsurprisingly, you’ll find here, in Biemans’ often surprising 2023 picks that follow. Over the past decade, Biemans says cover design has become increasingly more outspoken. The editorial page is often now veritably found on the front of magazines, and that’s in large part a reaction to former president Donald Trump. In many ways, magazine covers have become the political posters of our time.

As such, they elicit emotion and can be polarizing, Biemans says, adding that posting covers related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war—which he has done from differing perspectives—has yielded him death threats. Here, the November 11 cover of Slovenia’s Dnevnikov Objektiv shows the image of a bloody exclamation point against a stark background, with the cover line: “Gaza, A Stain that Will Remain.” Evocative of the cover line, the haunting image continues on through the magazine’s pages as a visceral punch, even as it fades. While we’re on the subject of the political . . . if you’re not from the U.K., you might not know Private Eye, the often-cheeky news magazine based in London. Of particular note this year were two all-type covers: One offered the magazine’s take on former PM Boris Johnson’s resignation from Parliament; the other, King Charles’ coronation. It might not be high design but, says Biemans, “Concept is everything here—and it makes you smile.”

advertisement

The Atlantic, with creative director Peter Mendelsund at the helm, once again turned out brilliant and surprising covers. Among Biemans’ picks for 2023, these three: the cover sketch of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by Bono; the ripped-image cover for the Apocalypse issue; and a unique approach to a baseball cover story. While Port is editor/publisher Dan Crowe’s more “traditional” magazine when compared to his more conceptual project, Inque, Port has always been smartly designed. And this year’s redesign took things to another level by having each cover subject create the magazine’s logo in their own handwriting and style. For Biemans, the jury is still out on whether that approach could consistently yield strong covers—but for him, the Taika Waititi issue, in particular, is a “stunner.” The French version of Harper’s Bazaar launched just this year, and it didn’t take long for those creatives to produce a cover that could stop Biemans in his tracks. This is not simply a surprising cover image, but the cover image for the September issue—the most iconic issue in every fashion magazine’s calendar. “This is a statement against beauty and against the normal way of fashion covers,” Biemans says. It’s also a bit mysterious, prompting the question, Who is that?!

Biemans adds that this shows magazine covers don’t need to be overly complex. On one hand, the Time cover from 2018 that was shot by a drone and featured 958 other drones, made for a remarkable piece of work—but not every image necessitates such wizardry. “Keep it simple and keep the message clear and surprise people,” says Biemans. “That’s the thing.” You want to know the other thing? That’s Catherine Deneuve on the cover. Conceptually, Biemans acknowledges that the “school portrait” approach to magazine covers has been done before. Still, he loves Spain Media’s Forbes take on the concept with these two covers. One, just look at that logo; and two, it makes you ponder who these two future titans of business are. (Stare long enough, you’ll get it.) Okay, I know the goal was to avoid the usual suspects in this roundup, but since The New York Times Magazine and New York magazine (below) produce such consistently remarkable output, I asked Biemans for his top selections for the titles. For the former, this year he was particularly fond of both the bold cover of the “Can’t Knock the Hustle” issue and the black-and-white “Future of Work” issue—the latter of which Brian Rea created (Rea was also responsible for one of the most striking covers of the initial COVID quarantine).