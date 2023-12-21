BY Thomas Kunjappu4 minute read

In the constant rush to remodel contemporary work culture, a paradoxical reality emerges: The more we chase work-life balance, the more elusive it becomes. This irony is highlighted by the fact that 53% of virtual employees are now working more hours than they did in-office, challenging the initial allure of WFH opportunities and raising critical questions about the true path to job satisfaction and mental well-being. While work-life balance was traditionally linked to flexible schedules with a clear demarcation between personal and professional life, the remote work revolution has not heralded a new ideal era of balance. Instead, it has led to a surge in Zoom fatigue, burnout, and a sense of detachment within organizations. Confronting these realities, leaders must ask: What does this mean for the state of employee experience and engagement as we approach 2024?

The answer lies not in reinforcing hustle culture narratives, which only muddle the distinction between work and life further, but in re-evaluating the sustainability of our work habits and the sincerity of our professional relationships. Broadly, it demands a reflective honesty about what we want the future of work to look like in three key domains: 1. TRANSPARENCY It goes without saying that it’s hard to feel happy and fulfilled in your position when you don’t have all the resources and means to successfully do the tasks assigned to you. When workplace communication lacks transparency and efficiency, not only does productivity suffer, but employee experience plummets.

Today, 77% of leaders believe that “their communications share the context employees need to do their jobs well.” However, only 46% of employees agree with that statement. This mismatch is indicative of a deeper issue of communication transparency in the workplace. Namely, without a structured internal comms system that encourages employees to tell their leaders what is and isn’t working in the company infrastructure, the employee experience gets trapped in a bubble of unvoiced concerns and buried grievances. In other words, employee happiness emerges only from acknowledging the sources of employee unhappiness and subsequently acting to remedy them. Without transparent avenues of feedback to establish trust between employees and management, remote-first companies continue to remain in the dark about what needs addressing from a logistical standpoint and for personal concerns. 2. AUTHENTICITY

Authenticity in the workplace has evolved from a mere buzzword to a fundamental requirement for employee engagement. This means moving beyond token acknowledgments to genuine recognition of diverse talents and contributions. In other words, authentic employee contributions need to be met with authentic employee recognition. With Gallup reporting a continuing decline in employee engagement since 2021, authenticity is the too-often ignored baseline of workplace productivity and company morale. It’s also a two-way street that starts with building an organizational culture where employees are valued for their unique perspectives and skills, not just for being deadline machines. Plus, a more authentic, social workforce fosters a level of digital office comfort and personability that is much more conducive to teamwide ideating and creativity. Thus, from this crucial pillar, a chain of employee engagement benefits emerges: Authenticity allows for sincere connections, which supports collaboration, which helps create resiliency.

3. CULTURE/COMMUNITY In the WFH era, the distinction between personal and professional lives is increasingly blurred. The traditional model of keeping personal and professional spheres perfectly discrete is giving way to a more integrated approach. This shift calls for an employee experience model that recognizes the natural overlap between these aspects of our lives and actively supports the development of workplace friendships and connections. Encouraging said friendships in the workplace goes beyond mere team-building activities. It involves creating spaces—both virtual and physical—where employees can share not just work-related ideas, but also personal interests and experiences. This can be facilitated through interest-based groups, informal virtual hangouts, or mentorship programs that pair employees based on common interests or career goals.

It’s worth noting that over half of a company’s organizational culture is defined by workplace recognition or celebrations. This means prioritizing inclusive practices, encouraging collaborative efforts, and cultivating a sense of belonging among the dispersed workforce. Companies that excel in creating a supportive and engaging community can set themselves apart in terms of long-term employee mental health and retention. BIG PICTURE Ultimately, a happy employee is one who feels empowered to voice their opinions and concerns, confident that their feedback will lead to positive changes, and supported by a work culture that prioritizes well-being and belonging.