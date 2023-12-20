Better, faster, more personalized: How generative AI has us hooked on remarkable experiences

BY Louis Têtu4 minute read

If you could take a time machine back to a middle-class home in the 1980s, there’s a good chance you’d find a set of encyclopedias displayed on a shelf somewhere. Just a few decades ago, owning a set of encyclopedias was widely regarded as a symbol of knowledge and intellectual prowess. If you needed to dig deeper, you could head to your local library. Conducting research was time-consuming in this analog world, but people didn’t have any other choice. Then along came the internet and everything changed. THE RISE OF DIGITAL IMPATIENCE

Today more than ever, people are saying, “Don’t waste what I value the most—my time.” This is why digital technology adoption has become so person-centric over the past decade. The internet provided open, rapid access to information, and the advent of smartphones tucked it all neatly into our pockets. Social media has democratized information sharing and fueled our cravings for real-time updates, while messaging apps have enabled constant connection with each other. Artificial intelligence (AI) has driven personalized recommendations and experiences based on individual preferences. E-commerce platforms and near real-time logistics capabilities make it possible to get anything we want delivered right to our doors—often on the very same day. All these advancements have made the average digital citizen more than a little impatient. “Digital patience” is an oxymoron. People expect webpages to load lightning fast—in three seconds or less when shopping online. If one brand can’t give them what they want, popping a new browser tab is a click away.

‘Read’ and ‘typing’ indicators in messaging apps have created expectations for an instantaneous reply. Uber has made the idea of standing on a corner hoping a taxi would show up feel archaic. Netflix’s AI-powered recommendations engine has made personalized TV viewing the new gold standard. As we collectively scroll through our feeds, posts, photos, and videos, constantly refreshing to make sure we’re seeing the latest and greatest, most of us likely don’t even recognize our own impatience simmering below the surface. Once we experience a new digital paradigm that makes life easier, we’re hooked. It becomes the new normal and we won’t settle for less. GENERATIVE AI IS AN EXPERIENCE GAME CHANGER

Before AI and Generative AI (GenAI), software was mostly about automation driving efficiency gains and enabling people to do more of the same, faster. AI changes this. AI is about augmentation driving proficiency gains, enabling people to do more on their own. Software was about applying rules to data models. AI finds the rules with AI models applied to data. Success in business is all about meeting people’s expectations. Exceeding them is even better. Consumers, employees, and other stakeholders want instant access, rapid responses, and personalized experiences across digital touchpoints. Now, with GenAI powering technology like chatbots, recommendation engines, and personalized content generation, the paradigm for digital experiences is evolving yet again—and this time it feels more like a sprint than a shift.

Unlike traditional AI models, GenAI models can learn patterns and characteristics from large datasets and generate new, entirely novel content that resembles the broad training data. The resulting ability to produce original and creative content, such as images, text, music, and more, is not an incremental change. Rather, it’s a tectonic leap that’s on par with the birth of the internet or microprocessors. The more people use GenAI, the better it gets. No other technology offers this level of sophistication. GenAI gets better because it never stops learning, both from the interactions it has with users and because researchers continue to train, refine, and update the models. ENTERPRISES WILL EITHER ADOPT GENERATIVE AI OR COMPETE AGAINST IT

Enterprise leaders who are paying attention know people are clamoring to use GenAI-powered tools like TripPlanner.ai for travel itinerary planning and ChatGPT to write, research, and get detailed answers to their questions. The public has suddenly discovered the difference between simply getting search results and links versus receiving a highly conversational, relevant answer, and they are addicted to the speed, the personalization, and the interaction paradigm. While business leaders can clearly see the potential for GenAI to make their own customer and employee experiences smarter, sharper, and more satisfying, what may be less clear is how to adopt the technology without introducing risk to the enterprise. For example, a GenAI tool like ChatGPT can easily oversimplify complex topics and gloss over nuance. At its worst, it also makes up facts that it presents with astonishingly persuasive authority. Most enterprises can’t afford to hallucinate, and that means business leaders need to take a moment to critically evaluate any GenAI technology before they get too far down the path of adoption.