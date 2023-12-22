The worst union busters of 2023

BY Kim Kelly6 minute read

This year was an exciting one for labor, marked by high-profile strikes and stunning worker victories. But it wasn’t all bread and roses. The union busters stayed plenty busy, too. There are a lot of ways to bust a union; not all of them are legal, but the rickety labor laws in the U.S. are permissive enough that employers are allowed to get away quite a bit of anti-union activity during a contentious union drive.

Meanwhile, workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States (which provides care for people in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) who unionized with the Services Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa faced retaliation from executives including the then-CEO, state Rep. Ruth Richardson. Several months later, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa rescinded its endorsement of Richardson, saying, ““(Richardson) has done some great things as a state legislator, but her actions as Planned Parenthood CEO fly in the face of those accomplishments.” It’s also been a banner year for anti-union behavior from elected officials A.s the U.S. presidential election has continued to heat up, various contenders for the prize have vied to outdo one another with their union busting bonafides. South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley has proudly embraced the union-buster label and done her absolute best to keep her state union-free, which has in turn depressed wages, oppressed workers, and earned it one of the highest poverty rates in the country. Not to be outdone, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has thrown himself into a bitter, almost definitely unconstitutional war with teachers’ unions in his state and throughout his floundering campaign has proven himself to be a true foe to working people. Even President Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, earned the just wrath of the labor movement by stepping in to stymie a railroad strike and force the workers back on the job under a bad contract. The “most pro-union president” sided with railroad executives over 150,000 workers who were fighting for paid sick leave, and labor won’t forget that, either. (Though he did win some points by becoming the first modern president to walk a picket line when he joined striking UAW workers in Michigan.)