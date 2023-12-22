The worst union busters of 2023

This year was an exciting one for labor, marked by high-profile strikes and stunning worker victories. But it wasn’t all bread and roses. The union busters stayed plenty busy, too. There are a lot of ways to bust a union; not all of them are legal, but the rickety labor laws in the U.S. are permissive enough that employers are allowed to get away quite a bit of anti-union activity during a contentious union drive.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, employers spend $433 million per year on union-avoidance consultants—outside specialists who are brought in and paid hundreds of dollars per hour to convince workers not to unionize. That eye-watering figure doesn’t even account for all the other kinds of anti-union maneuvers that companies employ to prevent workers from organizing, which can span a wide range of intimidation, persuasion, and retaliation tactics. Let’s look at a few examples, and bid farewell—or, more likely, see you again next year—to some of 2023’s biggest union busters.
For starters, Starbucks has continued its aggressively anti-union behavior. This year, the company drew headlines with its habit of offering specific benefits and wage increases to workers at their non-union locations, but withholding them from their unionized workforce. It has also now dragged out contract negotiations for multiple years, and insisted on negotiating on a store-by-store basis instead of accepting the national agreement that the union wants. The coffee company’s recent announcement that it’s ready to resume contract talks came with heavy caveats, and Starbucks has been willing to use every trick it can think of to avoid actually reaching a contract with any of its 360 unionized locations. For their part, Starbucks Workers United has refused to be intimidated and continues to organize new stores.
Not every employer puts up a fight when their workers move to unionize. The American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), a federation of 60 national and international labor unions that represent 12.5 million working people, just reached an agreement with Microsoft in which the software giant agreed to remain neutral if any of its workers decide to unionize. This is good news for workers in the burgeoning tech sector, and places Microsoft in sharp contrast to most of its peers. Other tech titans like Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla have fought tooth and nail to either defeat their own workers’ union drives or scare them out of even considering signing a union card.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always had a virulently anti-union viewpoint, and has had several run-ins with the NLRB. That won’t stop the United Auto Workers from trying to finally unionize the company, though, and thanks to their recent victory over the Big Three automakers, Musk might have his hands full dealing with the revitalized version of this historic union. He’s already shown his inability to handle a unionized workforce in Sweden, where he’s been locked in a dispute with mechanics’ union IF Metall and is now being pummeled sympathy strikes from a number of Swedish unions. The Swedish Transport Workers union have joined in, and are threatening to stop garbage collection at the Tesla offices starting on Christmas Eve unless Musk plays ball. The whole situation stinks, and so does Musk’s anti-union attitude.
Meanwhile, Amazon has continued to rack up charges from the National Labor Relations Board. As Michael Sainato reported in the Guardian, as of September 2023, 222 open or settled unfair labor practice charges have been filed against Amazon in 25 states (yes, that’s a record). The company’s latest attempt to squash an organizing drive is unfolding at its air hub in Hebron, Kentucky, and has seen multiple workers written up or fired for engaging in union activities. This follows a pattern the company began in Alabama in 2021 when workers at a Bessemer warehouse first attempted to unionize, and continues to bedevil the Amazon Labor Union, who represent workers in a Staten Island facility and have yet to meet company executives at the bargaining table (for which Amazon was hit with yet another NLRB complaint this summer).
Even smaller, nominally progressive companies and organizations have landed themselves firmly on the anti-union side of things this year. When the company’s SoHo location went public with their union drive in 2022, crunchy outdoor gear cooperative REI refused to recognize the union; now that eight locations are now unionized (with a ninth still waiting to be determined), workers say that REI has resorted to dirty tactics like intimidation, labor law-breaking, and firing union leaders.
Meanwhile, workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States (which provides care for people in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) who unionized with the Services Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa faced retaliation from executives including the then-CEO, state Rep. Ruth Richardson. Several months later, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa rescinded its endorsement of Richardson, saying, ““(Richardson) has done some great things as a state legislator, but her actions as Planned Parenthood CEO fly in the face of those accomplishments.”
It’s also been a banner year for anti-union behavior from elected officials A.s the U.S. presidential election has continued to heat up, various contenders for the prize have vied to outdo one another with their union busting bonafides. South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley has proudly embraced the union-buster label and done her absolute best to keep her state union-free, which has in turn depressed wages, oppressed workers, and earned it one of the highest poverty rates in the country.
Not to be outdone, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has thrown himself into a bitter, almost definitely unconstitutional war with teachers’ unions in his state and throughout his floundering campaign has proven himself to be a true foe to working people. Even President Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, earned the just wrath of the labor movement by stepping in to stymie a railroad strike and force the workers back on the job under a bad contract. The “most pro-union president” sided with railroad executives over 150,000 workers who were fighting for paid sick leave, and labor won’t forget that, either. (Though he did win some points by becoming the first modern president to walk a picket line when he joined striking UAW workers in Michigan.)
In one bright spot, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, who is currently running for re-election, introduced the No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act of 2023, which would prohibit businesses from writing off the cost of union avoidance activity. The act noted that “employers are charged with violating labor laws in approximately four of every 10 organization elections.” It’s a shockingly high number, and it’s high time something was done about it. Thanks to NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo—whose appointment to the board remains one of the pro-labor highlights of the Biden years—someone is. The NLRB recently issued a revised framework for how employers will be required to engage with workers who choose to unionize, and it’s a big deal.
Now, as the decision reads, if a union requests recognition on the basis that a majority of employees in an appropriate bargaining unit have designated the union as their representative, an employer must either recognize and bargain with the union or file for a union election. But if said employer engages in any unfair labor practice that would require setting aside the result of the election, the board will order them to recognize and begin bargaining with the union immediately.
It may sound like dry legalese, but it’s a real game changer. Given how often employers are caught out engaging in unfair labor practices, this could have a big impact on the number of unions that are actually recognized, and speed up the process. Some of the most high-profile union drives of the past few years would have looked much different if this framework had been in place then, which means more opportunities are just around the corner.