How Ukraine’s research community has been decimated by war with Russia

It’s been nearly two years since Russia first invaded Ukraine , and in that time, the country’s research community has been left utterly decimated.

That’s the conclusion of new research published this month in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications. In 2020, Ukraine contributed one in every 20 of the top 10% most-cited academic research papers in the world. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said Ukraine’s scientific output was stronger than average in key fields like computer science and energy, while its engineering sector and earth and planetary sciences were among the world’s best.

But that’s changed in the years since the outbreak of war with Russia, a bloody saga that’s left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced. The Humanities and Social Sciences Communications study found that Ukraine has lost around 20% of its total scientific capacity.

Gaétan de Rassenfosse, an economist at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland and lead author on the study, cites a few reasons for the massive drop-off. One is the number of displaced migrants from Ukraine forced to flee their country as it turned into a war zone: Some 8 million Ukrainians are now no longer in their home country as a result of war. Those who remain in Ukraine must now struggle to find equipment—and brain space—to conduct their research while friends wage war in the backdrop.