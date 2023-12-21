How Ukraine’s research community has been decimated by war with Russia

It’s been nearly two years since Russia first invaded Ukraine, and in that time, the country’s research community has been left utterly decimated.
That’s the conclusion of new research published this month in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications. In 2020, Ukraine contributed one in every 20 of the top 10% most-cited academic research papers in the world. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said Ukraine’s scientific output was stronger than average in key fields like computer science and energy, while its engineering sector and earth and planetary sciences were among the world’s best.
But that’s changed in the years since the outbreak of war with Russia, a bloody saga that’s left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced. The Humanities and Social Sciences Communications study found that Ukraine has lost around 20% of its total scientific capacity.
Gaétan de Rassenfosse, an economist at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland and lead author on the study, cites a few reasons for the massive drop-off. One is the number of displaced migrants from Ukraine forced to flee their country as it turned into a war zone: Some 8 million Ukrainians are now no longer in their home country as a result of war. Those who remain in Ukraine must now struggle to find equipment—and brain space—to conduct their research while friends wage war in the backdrop.
“[Some] could not perform experiments because of electricity shutdowns,” de Rassenfosse says. “Others had their university destroyed. Others were displaced entirely. There were massive disruptions.”
In total, around 18.5% of Ukraine’s scientists have left the country, according to the survey of 2,559 people. A colleague of de Rassenfosse’s is actually among the displaced (though she did not take part in the data collection or analysis). Olena Iarmosh had been working as an associate professor working in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for 16 years before Russians invaded. Kharkiv is just under 25 miles away from the Russian border; Iarmosh immediately felt unsafe and has since fled to Switzerland.
“Ukrainians are quite heartbroken people,” Iarmosh says. “They’re always full of ideas and ready to initiate good things.” Even though Iarmosh was a relatively high-ranking member of the academic world in Ukraine before the invasion, she has struggled to find commensurate work in Switzerland and is now working at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland on a temporary contract. Her situation is not unique: Only 14% of the Ukrainian researchers surveyed for the Humanities and Social Sciences Communications research had managed to secure a long-term contract in their new host country.