IRS is waiving $1 billion in tax penalties and issuing unexpected refunds, but there’s a catch

BY Christopher Zara2 minute read

Here’s some good and bad news for Americans who still owe money to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for taxes that went unpaid during the most turbulent years of the pandemic.

The agency said this week that it will waive about $1 billion in failure-to-pay penalties for roughly 4.7 million people, most making under $400,000 a year. The penalty relief will apply to the tax years 2020 and 2021, a period when the IRS was plagued with shuttered offices, staff shortages, and on-the-fly regulatory changes related to the pandemic, all while having the extra burden of being required to dole out three rounds of stimulus checks. Taxpayers, meanwhile, were equally burdened during those years, with physical offices for many tax-related services operating virtually or not at all—interuptions that especially impacted seniors and low-income Americans. Recognizing that all this chaos created an impossible situation for millions of people, the IRS now says it will automatically waive penalties for those who still haven’t paid. Such penalties continue to accrue, meaning they can add up significantly for taxpayers who wait months or years. The IRS estimates that the average penalty relief connected to this week’s announcement will amount to about $206 per tax return. Consider it an olive branch from your old friends at the U.S. Treasury.

What’s the catch? Well, the IRS also said it will resume automated collections notices beginning in January, a process that has been suspended since February 2022. So, if you enjoyed not hearing from the IRS about any outstanding tax bills for the last two years, those days are coming to an end. The initial pause in collection notices impacted reminder letters that the IRS would have sent to people who owed money for tax years prior to 2022. “As the IRS has been preparing to return to normal collection mailings, we have been concerned about taxpayers who haven’t heard from us in a while suddenly getting a larger tax bill,” Danny Werfel, commissioner of the IRS, said in a statement. “The IRS should be looking out for taxpayers, and this penalty relief is a common-sense approach to help people in this situation. We are taking other steps to help taxpayers with past-due bills, and we have options to help people struggling to pay.” The IRS says it has already begun to adjust the accounts of individual taxpayers who are eligible for penalty relief and will adjust business accounts later this month and next. Eligible taxpayers will receive a notice about the relief and don’t have to anything else to get it, but you are urged to pay what you owe as soon as possible. (The penalties will resume on April 1.)