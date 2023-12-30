How to make New Year’s financial resolutions that stick

Improving finances is a common resolution for the New Year. In 2023, 53% of Americans who set resolutions wanted to prioritize getting their finances in order. While that figure has dropped to 38% for 2024, it is still the second-most popular resolution after improving fitness.
Unfortunately, most resolutions are abandoned before February rolls around. In fact, studies have found that only 9% of Americans who make resolutions actually complete them.
It almost makes you want to just resign yourself to bad money habits for life.
But rather than give up on the idea of self-improvement, why not change how you make your financial resolutions? Here are three ways to create New Year’s money resolutions that you can keep.
Create an Identity
Most goal-setting advice asks you to create a measurable goal with a specific time frame for the outcome. For example, a typical resolution might sound like this:
I will pay off my $8,750 in credit card debt by the end of this year.
The problem with these kinds of specific goals is that you can feel like a failure if you slip up early on. If you need to use your credit card to pay for an emergency in February, thereby increasing your balance, you may be inclined to give up on the resolution altogether. Why keep going with your specific and measurable goal if you can’t possibly meet your original timeline?