Report: The U.S. housing market has a deficit of 4 million homes

Bank of America housing analysts say that “underbuilding” of U.S. homes over the past decade has not only “absorbed the 2 to 3 million home glut from pre-financial crisis overbuilding” but has also created a “deficit of 4 million” U.S. homes.

Simply put, Bank of America analysts say we went from an overbuilt nation to an underbuilt nation over the past decade.

“The most direct solution for the housing shortage problem is to build more homes,” wrote Bank of America analysts in a paper published this fall, which examined the markets that are—and aren’t—addressing the “deficit.”